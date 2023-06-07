Head Chef, Sam Padilla – Oggi Trattoria
1461 W Chicago Ave., Chicago
Recipe:
Salmon Puttanesca
- Ingredients
- 8-10 ounce salmon fillet
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 small Anchovies fillet
2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 black olives
- 4 basil leafs
- Tbsp small caper berries
- 14.5 oz diced tomato can
- 1 cup fish broth
- Handful small heirloom tomato
- 1/2 cup white wine
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of pepper
- Instructions
- Preheat pan over medium heat
- Add EVOO, salmon, anchovies and garlic to pan
- Cook until anchovies disintegrate and garlic browns
- Add white wine, reduce
- Add small can of diced tomatoes, broth, salt and paper. Reduce.
- Add capers and black olives
- Finish with small heirloom tomatoes and ripped basil leaves
- Plate up