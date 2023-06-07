Head Chef, Sam Padilla – Oggi Trattoria

1461 W Chicago Ave., Chicago

http://oggitrattoria.org

Recipe:

Salmon Puttanesca 

  • Ingredients
    • 8-10 ounce salmon fillet
    • 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    • 2 small Anchovies fillet

2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 6 black olives
  • 4 basil leafs
  • Tbsp small caper berries
  • 14.5 oz diced tomato can
  • 1 cup fish broth
  • Handful small heirloom tomato
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • Instructions
    • Preheat pan over medium heat
    • Add EVOO, salmon, anchovies and garlic to pan
    • Cook until anchovies disintegrate and garlic browns
    • Add white wine, reduce
    • Add small can of diced tomatoes, broth, salt and paper. Reduce.
    • Add capers and black olives
    • Finish with small heirloom tomatoes and ripped basil leaves
    • Plate up