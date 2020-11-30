Lunchbreak: Salmon Cakes

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb fillet of wild salmon

2-3 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, divided salt, to taste

2 eggs

1/3 cup almond flour

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 lemon, cut into wedge

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (163 C).

2. Place the salmon skin side down in a baking pan. Top with 1 tablespoon of the butter or coconut oil and season with the salt to taste. Bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through and easily flaked with a fork.

3. Remove the salmon from the oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes. Flake the salmon with your hands or pulse in a food processor a few times, being careful not to over pulse.

4. Whisk the eggs in a mixing bowl until smooth. Add the flaked salmon, almond flour, parsley, dill, garlic powder and onion powder, and mix until combined. Divide and shape into six, 3-inch patties with your hands or a burger press.

5. Heat the remaining coconut oil in a skillet set over medium heat. Cook the patties for 3-5 minutes per side or until lightly browned.

6. Serve the patties with the lemon wedges.

7. Pair with the Daily Salad, with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and heart of palm and top with Citrus Cream Dressing. (Find these recipes and more in my book!)