James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market Executive Chef and Culinary Director
Dom’s Kitchen & Market
2730 N. Halsted Street, Chicago
1233 N. Wells Street, Chicago
Events:
- Now through July 8th: Dom’s is pleased to announce an exclusive pop-up with another iconic Chicago restaurant, Lillie’s Q. Customers can pick up the classic 18-hour smoked prime brisket on a brioche bun, with a choice of Lillie’s Q BBQ sauce (Gold, Hot Smoky, Smoky BBQ, or Carolina) for $16. Additionally, Dom’s will offer a 4-person meal kit in their Grab & Go section with ingredients (brioche buns, smoked prime brisket, sauces) to assemble prime brisket sandwiches at home.
- June 15th from 6 – 7:30pm at Dom’s Old Town: Celebrate dad with all things whiskey and BBQ. Join the experts of Heaven Hill Distillery to taste 6 unique whiskeys from Evan Williams, Larceny, Elijah Craig, and Heaven Hill while snacking on BBQ bites. Learn facts about each whiskey, tasting notes, and discover your new favorite. Take home a gift bag that is a perfect Father’s Day gift. GET TICKETS
- June 16 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Dom’s Old Town: Customize your Angels Envy Whiskey bottle with a unique message engraving. Free with the purchase of Angels Envy Whiskey 750mL.
Recipes:
DOM’S POTATO BACON SALAD
Serves 12 ( 1/2 Cup Portions)
FINGERLING POTATOES 2.5LBS
COOKED BACON CHOPPED 3/4 Cup
PICKLED RED ONIONS ( * method below) 3/4 Cup
SCALLIONS (SLICED) 1/4 Cup
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE ( *method below) 3/4 Cup
- Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot of salted water (the water should taste like the sea) and bring to a simmer.
- Cook until the potatoes are just cooked to fork tender.
- Drain them and allow to cool slightly until you are able to handle them.
- Slice the potatoes into coins about 1/4 “ thick.
- Mix the potatoes in a bowl with the pickled red onion, vinaigrette, bacon and sliced scallions and season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.
PICKLED RED ONIONS
RED ONIONS SLICED 1/8” Thick 3/4 Cup
WHITE WINE VINEGAR 1/2 Cup
WATER 1/2 Cup
KOSHER SALT 1/2 tsp.
- Combine the water, vinegar, and salt in a bowl.
- Place the onions in a container that is slightly larger than the volume of the onions and cover with the liquid.
- Allow the onions to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
RED WINE VINEGAR 1/2 Cup
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD 1/4 Cup
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL 1/2 Cup
- Combine the mustard and vinegar in a bowl and whisk to combine.
- Slowly drizzle the oil into the bowl while whisking to emulsify the dressing.
DOM’S WATERMELON & GRILLED RED ONION SALAD
Serves 12 ( 1/2 Cup portions)
RED ONION SLICED INTO SLABS ½” THICK 1 Cup
WATERMELON CUT INTO ½’ CUBES 2LBS
BABY ARUGULA 3/4 Cup
FRESH MINT LEAVES TORN 3 Tbs.
FETA CHEESE CRUMBLED 3/4 Cup
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL 3/4 Cup
WHITE BALSAMIC VINEGAR 1/4 Cup
- Slice the watermelon into slabs that are 1/2” thick
- Lightly oil the onion and season them with kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
- Gill the onions over medium high heat for 3-4 minutes per side taking care to move them away from any flare-ups.
- Remove the onions from the grill and place them on a tray to allow them to cool.
- Combine all of the ingredients and mix gently. Season to taste with kosher salt.