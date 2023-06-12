James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market Executive Chef and Culinary Director

Dom’s Kitchen & Market

2730 N. Halsted Street, Chicago

1233 N. Wells Street, Chicago

https://domschicago.com/

Events:

  • Now through July 8th:  Dom’s is pleased to announce an exclusive pop-up with another iconic Chicago restaurant, Lillie’s Q.  Customers can pick up the classic 18-hour smoked prime brisket on a brioche bun, with a choice of Lillie’s Q BBQ sauce (Gold, Hot Smoky, Smoky BBQ, or Carolina) for $16.  Additionally, Dom’s will offer a 4-person meal kit in their Grab & Go section with ingredients (brioche buns, smoked prime brisket, sauces) to assemble prime brisket sandwiches at home. 
  •  June 15th  from 6 – 7:30pm at Dom’s Old Town: Celebrate dad with all things whiskey and BBQ. Join the experts of Heaven Hill Distillery to taste 6 unique whiskeys from Evan Williams, Larceny, Elijah Craig, and Heaven Hill while snacking on BBQ bites. Learn facts about each whiskey, tasting notes, and discover your new favorite. Take home a gift bag that is a perfect Father’s Day gift.  GET TICKETS
  • June 16 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Dom’s Old Town:  Customize your Angels Envy Whiskey bottle with a unique message engraving. Free with the purchase of Angels Envy Whiskey 750mL.

Recipes:

DOM’S POTATO BACON SALAD

Serves 12 ( 1/2 Cup Portions)

FINGERLING POTATOES                                                  2.5LBS

COOKED BACON CHOPPED                                           3/4 Cup

PICKLED RED ONIONS    ( * method below)           3/4 Cup

SCALLIONS (SLICED)                                                        1/4 Cup

WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE ( *method below) 3/4 Cup

  1. Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot of salted water (the water should taste like the sea) and bring to a simmer.
  2. Cook until the potatoes are just cooked to fork tender.
  3. Drain them and allow to cool slightly until you are able to handle them.
  4. Slice the potatoes into coins about 1/4 “ thick.
  5. Mix the potatoes in a bowl with the pickled red onion, vinaigrette, bacon and sliced scallions and season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.

PICKLED RED ONIONS

RED ONIONS SLICED 1/8” Thick                                   3/4 Cup                               

WHITE WINE VINEGAR                                                   1/2 Cup

WATER                                                                                  1/2 Cup

KOSHER SALT                                                                      1/2 tsp.

  1. Combine the water, vinegar, and salt in a bowl.
  2. Place the onions in a container that is slightly larger than the volume of the onions and cover with the liquid.
  3. Allow the onions to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

RED WINE VINEGAR                                                        1/2 Cup

WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD                                             1/4 Cup

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL                                               1/2 Cup

  1. Combine the mustard and vinegar in a bowl and whisk to combine.
  2. Slowly drizzle the oil into the bowl while whisking to emulsify the dressing.

DOM’S WATERMELON & GRILLED RED ONION SALAD

Serves 12 ( 1/2 Cup portions)

RED ONION SLICED INTO SLABS ½” THICK                               1 Cup

WATERMELON CUT INTO ½’ CUBES                                          2LBS

BABY ARUGULA                                                                                3/4 Cup

FRESH MINT LEAVES TORN                                                           3 Tbs.

FETA CHEESE CRUMBLED                                                              3/4 Cup

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL                                                               3/4 Cup

WHITE BALSAMIC VINEGAR                                                         1/4 Cup

  1. Slice the watermelon into slabs that are 1/2” thick
  2. Lightly oil the onion and season them with kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
  3. Gill the onions over medium high heat for 3-4 minutes per side taking care to move them away from any flare-ups.
  4. Remove the onions from the grill and place them on a tray to allow them to cool.
  5. Combine all of the ingredients and mix gently. Season to taste with kosher salt.