Mohammad Salehi CEO and Co-Owner of Heray Spice

Recipe:

Saffron Rice Pudding is a traditional and delicious dessert that is enjoyed in many cultures around the world. This recipe calls for long-grain rice, milk, sugar, saffron, and a touch of vanilla extract. The saffron gives the pudding a unique and subtle flavor, as well as a beautiful golden color. It is typically served warm but can also be enjoyed cold. This dish is simple to make and can be a great way to use leftover rice. It can also be a comforting and satisfying dessert on a cold winter night. To make, first, cook the rice according to package instructions. Next, heat milk, sugar, saffron, and vanilla extract in a saucepan over medium heat. Once it starts to simmer, add the cooked rice and stir until it thickens. Serve warm or cold, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dollop of whipped cream.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make Saffron Rice Pudding:

Ingredients:

1 cup of long-grain rice

4 cups of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 teaspoon of saffron threads

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions:

Cook the rice according to package instructions and set it aside. In a saucepan, heat the milk, sugar, saffron threads, and vanilla extract over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the mixture begins to simmer. Add the cooked rice to the saucepan and stir until the pudding thickens. Reduce the heat to low and continue cooking for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the pudding reaches your desired consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dollop of whipped cream.

Note: You can also add some raisins, nuts, or dried fruits to make it tastier.

Enjoy your delicious and aromatic Saffron Rice Pudding!