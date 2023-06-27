Chef Misha Jackson – City Winery
City Winery Chicago
1200 W. Randolph St.
https://www.citywinery.com/Chicago/Online/default.asp
Recipe:
Saffron Lobster Risotto
Onion, small dice – 3 tablespoons
Garlic cloves, minced – ¾ teaspoon
Leeks, sliced thinly – ⅛ cup
Butter – ⅛ cup
Arborio rice – 6 tbsp
White wine – ¾ cup
Parmesan – ⅛ cup (about one tablespoon)
Heavy cream – 1/4 cup
Saffron water – 1.4oz (about 3 tablespoons)
Lobster stock – .5oz (about one tablespoon)
Maine Lobster – 2.5 oz
Fresh Peas – .5oz (about one tablespoon)
Chives – to taste
Heat pan with canola oil and butter
Add onion, garlic, and sweat until translucent
Add the arborio and toast the rice
Deglaze with white wine
Mix the lobster stock with the saffron water and hold hot
Add the stock mixture in 3 separate applications, stirring the rice frequently
Once the rice is cooked, season with salt and white pepper
Add heavy cream, more butter and cheese
Add peas and leeks to risotto
Add lobster meat
Finish with chives and micro greens