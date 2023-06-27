Chef Misha Jackson – City Winery

City Winery Chicago

1200 W. Randolph St.

https://www.citywinery.com/Chicago/Online/default.asp

Recipe:

Saffron Lobster Risotto

Onion, small dice – 3 tablespoons

Garlic cloves, minced – ¾ teaspoon

Leeks, sliced thinly – ⅛ cup

Butter – ⅛ cup

Arborio rice – 6 tbsp

White wine – ¾ cup

Parmesan – ⅛ cup (about one tablespoon)

Heavy cream – 1/4 cup

Saffron water – 1.4oz (about 3 tablespoons)

Lobster stock – .5oz (about one tablespoon)

Maine Lobster – 2.5 oz

Fresh Peas – .5oz (about one tablespoon)

Chives – to taste

Heat pan with canola oil and butter

Add onion, garlic, and sweat until translucent

Add the arborio and toast the rice

Deglaze with white wine

Mix the lobster stock with the saffron water and hold hot

Add the stock mixture in 3 separate applications, stirring the rice frequently

Once the rice is cooked, season with salt and white pepper

Add heavy cream, more butter and cheese

Add peas and leeks to risotto

Add lobster meat

Finish with chives and micro greens