Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Competitor on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Season 4

*and* Chef Partner at newly opened Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails, at Willis Tower

KINDLING | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails in the Willis Tower, helmed by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer, boasts a live fire show kitchen, wood-fired plates and tasty cocktails, located in the heart of the city.

202 S. Franklin St., Chicago, IL

https://www.kindlingchicago.com/

Season premiere of Tournament of Champions on Food Network and streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, February 19th at 7pm CT.

Recipe:

Rotisserie Duck Rigatoni

Ingredients:

1 deli of Kosher salt

1 deli pimenton dolce

1 Kabocha squash

2 Store Bought Duck confits

1 piece of parmesan, rind on

3 whole red onion

3 whole head garlic

Extra rigatoni

1 bu parsley

1bu sage

1 bottle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Onion Brulee

2 burnt lemon

Duck n Pumpkin Pasta

½ cup Roasted Pumpkin or Squash (FairyTale pumpkin or kabocha squash preferred)

¼ cup Duck Confit or Roasted Duck

1 cup Stock (duck or chicken or veg)

3 cloves Garlic Confit

2TBSP Roasted Onion

3TBSP Whole Butter

5oz Fresh or Dried Rigatoni

1TBSP Fresh Parsley

2 Sage Leafs

2TBSP Parmesan

1cup Duck Stock

1TBSP Pine Nuts

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, for the pasta blanching

In a saucepan begin by browning ⅔ ‘s the butter, add all the sage at the end to crisp it up.

Add duck, Squash, Garlic, onions & half the parsley, season with salt and saute for a minute

Start blanching pasta

Add stock to sauce pan & bring to a boil, reduce it a little while pasta cooks

Strain Pasta & add to sauce pan of duck n pumpkin

Finish with remaining butter & parsley, fold in parmesan cheese.

Plate & top with breadcrumbs