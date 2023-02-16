Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Competitor on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Season 4

*and* Chef Partner at newly opened Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails, at Willis Tower

KINDLING | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails in the Willis Tower, helmed by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer, boasts a live fire show kitchen, wood-fired plates and tasty cocktails, located in the heart of the city.

202 S. Franklin St., Chicago, IL

https://www.kindlingchicago.com/

Check Out:

Season premiere of Tournament of Champions on Food Network and streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, February 19th at 7pm CT.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/tournament-of-champions

Recipe:

Rotisserie Duck Rigatoni

Ingredients:

1 deli of Kosher salt

1 deli pimenton dolce

1 Kabocha squash

2 Store Bought Duck confits

1 piece of parmesan, rind on

3 whole red onion

3 whole head garlic

Extra rigatoni

1 bu parsley

1bu sage

1 bottle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Onion Brulee

2 burnt lemon

Duck n Pumpkin Pasta

½ cup              Roasted Pumpkin or Squash (FairyTale pumpkin or kabocha squash preferred)

¼ cup               Duck Confit or Roasted Duck

1 cup                Stock (duck or chicken or veg)

3 cloves            Garlic Confit

2TBSP              Roasted Onion

3TBSP              Whole Butter

5oz                   Fresh or Dried Rigatoni

1TBSP              Fresh Parsley

2                      Sage Leafs

2TBSP              Parmesan

1cup                 Duck Stock

1TBSP              Pine Nuts

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, for the pasta blanching
  • In a saucepan begin by browning ⅔ ‘s  the butter, add all the sage at the end to crisp it up.
  • Add duck, Squash, Garlic, onions & half the parsley, season with salt and saute for a minute
  • Start blanching pasta
  • Add stock to sauce pan & bring to a boil, reduce it a little while pasta cooks
  • Strain Pasta & add to sauce pan of duck n pumpkin
  • Finish with remaining butter & parsley, fold in parmesan cheese.
  • Plate & top with breadcrumbs