Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Competitor on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Season 4
*and* Chef Partner at newly opened Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails, at Willis Tower
KINDLING | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails in the Willis Tower, helmed by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer, boasts a live fire show kitchen, wood-fired plates and tasty cocktails, located in the heart of the city.
202 S. Franklin St., Chicago, IL
https://www.kindlingchicago.com/
Check Out:
Season premiere of Tournament of Champions on Food Network and streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, February 19th at 7pm CT.
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/tournament-of-champions
Recipe:
Rotisserie Duck Rigatoni
Ingredients:
1 deli of Kosher salt
1 deli pimenton dolce
1 Kabocha squash
2 Store Bought Duck confits
1 piece of parmesan, rind on
3 whole red onion
3 whole head garlic
Extra rigatoni
1 bu parsley
1bu sage
1 bottle Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Onion Brulee
2 burnt lemon
Duck n Pumpkin Pasta
½ cup Roasted Pumpkin or Squash (FairyTale pumpkin or kabocha squash preferred)
¼ cup Duck Confit or Roasted Duck
1 cup Stock (duck or chicken or veg)
3 cloves Garlic Confit
2TBSP Roasted Onion
3TBSP Whole Butter
5oz Fresh or Dried Rigatoni
1TBSP Fresh Parsley
2 Sage Leafs
2TBSP Parmesan
1cup Duck Stock
1TBSP Pine Nuts
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, for the pasta blanching
- In a saucepan begin by browning ⅔ ‘s the butter, add all the sage at the end to crisp it up.
- Add duck, Squash, Garlic, onions & half the parsley, season with salt and saute for a minute
- Start blanching pasta
- Add stock to sauce pan & bring to a boil, reduce it a little while pasta cooks
- Strain Pasta & add to sauce pan of duck n pumpkin
- Finish with remaining butter & parsley, fold in parmesan cheese.
- Plate & top with breadcrumbs