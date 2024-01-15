Jake Bensfield – Rosati’s

Jim Graziano – J.P. Graziano

Rosati’s www.rosatispizza.com (many locations)

JP Graziano jpgraziano.com – 901 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

Rosati’s / JP Graziano partnered to create special Giardiniera which will be available for purchase at all Rosati’s locations.

Recipe:

Rosati’s Pizza – 14” Thin Crust Italian Beef & JP Graziano Hot Giardiniera Pizza

Ingredients: 

– 1.5 cups worth of Dough (or substitute frozen dough at home)

– 1.25 cups of Homemade Pizza Sauce

– 1 cup of Italian Beef

– 1 cup of Hot Giardiniera

– 1.75 cups of Mozzarella Cheese

Sprinkle Oregano & Romano on top

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Roll 1.5 cups of dough into a ball
  2. Flatten dough ball using a circular motion before placing in the flour. Feed through the dough roller and trim any access dough.
  3. Sprinkle cornmeal/flour mix on a clean dough board and place crust on the board.
  4. Ladle the instructed amount of sauce onto the center of the crust. Spread the sauce in a circular motion to the edges, leaving ½” rim of crust.
  5. Add ingredients following the correct portion sizes.
  6. Place fresh Rosati’s mozzarella cheese in the center of the pizza and spread to 1” from the edge.
  7. Sprinkle oregano and Romano over the top.
  8. Place in 500-degree pizza oven for 9 minutes or until cheese is golden/brown.

DOUGH RECIPE

Total prep time 15 minutes

Ingredients:

– 3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1 tablespoon active dry yeast

– 1 1/2 cups warm water (110°F/43°C)

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 teaspoon salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a small bowl, combine warm water, sugar, and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 1/2 cups of flour and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the yeast mixture and olive oil.
  3. Mix the ingredients until a dough forms.
  4. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If needed, add more flour gradually.

GIARDINIERA RECIPE:

Total prep time 2.5 days

Gather and chop the following ingredients:

-1 cup Green Bell Pepper

-1 cup Red Bell Pepper

-1 cup Celery Stalks

-1 cup Cauliflower

-1 cup Carrots 

-1 cup of Olives 

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Place vegetables in a pot or bowl
  2. Place ¼ cup of Salt on vegetables
  3. Pour water on vegetables (enough to cover)
  4. Soak in salt water for at least 6 hours
  5. Rinse vegetables
  6. Place vegetables in jar with garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper, oregano, thyme, bat leaf
  7. Bring 1:1 water/vinegar solution to a boil
  8. Pour boiling brine over jarred vegetables, leave a little air at the top
  9. Top with olive oil
  10. Sit in room temperature for 48-hours, transfer to the fridge
  11. Ready to enjoy!

PIZZA SAUCE RECIPE

Total prep time 30-minutes

Ingredients:

– 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1 teaspoon dried basil

– 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

– 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

– 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for some heat)

– Salt and black pepper to taste

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 teaspoon sugar (optional, to balance acidity)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant but not browned.
  2. Add the crushed tomatoes to the saucepan and stir to combine with the garlic.
  3. Add the dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, onion powder, and red pepper flakes (if using). Mix well to incorporate the herbs and spices evenly.
  4. Season the sauce with salt and black pepper to taste. Add sugar if you prefer a slightly sweeter sauce to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. Stir to combine.
  5. Bring the sauce to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken.
  6. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If you like a smoother sauce, you can use an immersion blender to blend the sauce until it reaches your desired consistency.
  7. Allow the sauce to cool slightly before spreading it on your 14-inch pizza crust.