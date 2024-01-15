Jake Bensfield – Rosati’s
Jim Graziano – J.P. Graziano
Rosati’s www.rosatispizza.com (many locations)
JP Graziano jpgraziano.com – 901 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
Rosati’s / JP Graziano partnered to create special Giardiniera which will be available for purchase at all Rosati’s locations.
Recipe:
Rosati’s Pizza – 14” Thin Crust Italian Beef & JP Graziano Hot Giardiniera Pizza
Ingredients:
– 1.5 cups worth of Dough (or substitute frozen dough at home)
– 1.25 cups of Homemade Pizza Sauce
– 1 cup of Italian Beef
– 1 cup of Hot Giardiniera
– 1.75 cups of Mozzarella Cheese
Sprinkle Oregano & Romano on top
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Roll 1.5 cups of dough into a ball
- Flatten dough ball using a circular motion before placing in the flour. Feed through the dough roller and trim any access dough.
- Sprinkle cornmeal/flour mix on a clean dough board and place crust on the board.
- Ladle the instructed amount of sauce onto the center of the crust. Spread the sauce in a circular motion to the edges, leaving ½” rim of crust.
- Add ingredients following the correct portion sizes.
- Place fresh Rosati’s mozzarella cheese in the center of the pizza and spread to 1” from the edge.
- Sprinkle oregano and Romano over the top.
- Place in 500-degree pizza oven for 9 minutes or until cheese is golden/brown.
—
DOUGH RECIPE
Total prep time 15 minutes
Ingredients:
– 3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour
– 1 teaspoon sugar
– 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
– 1 1/2 cups warm water (110°F/43°C)
– 2 tablespoons olive oil
– 1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a small bowl, combine warm water, sugar, and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 1/2 cups of flour and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the yeast mixture and olive oil.
- Mix the ingredients until a dough forms.
- Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If needed, add more flour gradually.
GIARDINIERA RECIPE:
Total prep time 2.5 days
Gather and chop the following ingredients:
-1 cup Green Bell Pepper
-1 cup Red Bell Pepper
-1 cup Celery Stalks
-1 cup Cauliflower
-1 cup Carrots
-1 cup of Olives
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place vegetables in a pot or bowl
- Place ¼ cup of Salt on vegetables
- Pour water on vegetables (enough to cover)
- Soak in salt water for at least 6 hours
- Rinse vegetables
- Place vegetables in jar with garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper, oregano, thyme, bat leaf
- Bring 1:1 water/vinegar solution to a boil
- Pour boiling brine over jarred vegetables, leave a little air at the top
- Top with olive oil
- Sit in room temperature for 48-hours, transfer to the fridge
- Ready to enjoy!
PIZZA SAUCE RECIPE
Total prep time 30-minutes
Ingredients:
– 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
– 2 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 teaspoon dried oregano
– 1 teaspoon dried basil
– 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
– 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
– 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for some heat)
– Salt and black pepper to taste
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
– 1 teaspoon sugar (optional, to balance acidity)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant but not browned.
- Add the crushed tomatoes to the saucepan and stir to combine with the garlic.
- Add the dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, onion powder, and red pepper flakes (if using). Mix well to incorporate the herbs and spices evenly.
- Season the sauce with salt and black pepper to taste. Add sugar if you prefer a slightly sweeter sauce to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. Stir to combine.
- Bring the sauce to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken.
- Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If you like a smoother sauce, you can use an immersion blender to blend the sauce until it reaches your desired consistency.
- Allow the sauce to cool slightly before spreading it on your 14-inch pizza crust.