Lunchbreak: Roasted Zucchini and Cherry Tomato Pizza

Elisa Spungen Bildner

Rafi Bildner

The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook

http://berkshiresandbeyond.com

Recipe:

Roasted Zucchini and Cherry Tomato Pizza

Berkshire Bounty Farm

Serves 4 to 6

This pizza makes the most of late summer garden bounty—​tomatoes and zucchini. Be sure to let the pizza cool to a comfortable temperature before serving, since the cheese and tomatoes can hold a surprising amount of heat from the oven.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more for half sheet pan if not using pizza stone and for drizzling

1 medium zucchini, cut into ¼-​inch rounds

12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ small red onion, sliced very thin into half-​moons

¼ teaspoon salt

Flour for dusting work surface (all-​purpose is fine)

1 pound pizza dough (page 126), store-​bought dough, or other prepared crust (e.g., from Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Housatonic, MA)

½ cup ricotta

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced into ribbons

Instructions:

1. If using a pizza stone, place it on the center rack of the oven before preheating. If not using a pizza stone, lightly oil a rimmed half sheet pan, plus another foil-​lined, rimmed half sheet pan for roasting the vegetables. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Combine the sliced zucchini, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and red onion in a medium bowl. Toss together with 1∕8 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Place the vegetable mixture on the foil-​lined sheet pan and spread evenly, distributing across the pan. Roast the vegetables for 15 minutes to allow them to soften and the moisture to be drawn out. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Increase the oven temperature to 450°F. The pizza stone, if using, should still be in the oven.

3. Flour a work surface on which to stretch the pizza dough. Then, if using a pizza stone, gently shape the dough into a shape to match, and with the desired thickness. If using a half sheet pan, gently shape or roll the dough to fit. If stretching the dough is difficult, let it relax for 5 minutes and then return to working it. Make sure there is enough flour under the dough to prevent sticking.

4. Spread the ricotta evenly over the surface of the pizza, leaving about ½ inch of dough uncovered around the edges. Sprinkle the ricotta evenly with the Parmesan. Top with the roasted vegetable mixture, evenly distributing across the surface of the pizza. Layer the sliced mozzarella on top of the vegetables, making sure to keep the mozzarella away from the crust area around the edges so that the cheese won’t melt over the sides. Season with the remaining 1∕8 teaspoon salt and drizzle with a little olive oil.

4. If using a pizza stone, gently slide a pizza peel under the dough, trying not to disturb the toppings. A pizza peel can be improvised by using the underside of a baking sheet as a giant spatula, easing the pizza carefully onto the back of the sheet. From here, slide the pizza from the peel carefully onto the pizza stone. If using a half sheet pan instead of a pizza stone, just put the pan into the oven.

5. Bake for 10 to 18 minutes, until the crust is slightly risen and golden in color. Remove the pizza from the oven using either the pizza peel or the underside of a baking sheet, or by sliding the half sheet pan from the oven. Scatter the basil ribbons evenly over the pizza. Allow the pizza to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.