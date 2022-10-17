Kasia Bednarz, co-founder of FARE

FARE

71 S Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60606

Another location:

From Here On Food Hall

433 W. Van Buren, Chicago

http://www.foodbyfare.com

  • FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items. 
  • FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options.
  • FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right on the FARE app and website
  • FARE also offers catering for groups of 10 or more.

Recipe:

Roasted Winter Squash w/ Cinnamon, Honey + Walnuts 

3 cups mixed winter squash (butternut, acorn, delicata), seeds removed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp honey 

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees 

Remove seeds from squash. Cut into 1-inch cubes, if using delicata squash, cut into crescents. Skin can be left on. 

Toss prepared squash with olive oil, salt and cinnamon. 

Arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 425-degree oven for 30-40 minutes, tossing squash halfway through until tender and browned on some sides. 

Use a spatula to transfer cooked squash to a serving bowl, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. 