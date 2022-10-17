Kasia Bednarz, co-founder of FARE
FARE
71 S Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60606
Another location:
From Here On Food Hall
433 W. Van Buren, Chicago
- FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items.
- FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options.
- FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right on the FARE app and website.
- FARE also offers catering for groups of 10 or more.
Recipe:
Roasted Winter Squash w/ Cinnamon, Honey + Walnuts
3 cups mixed winter squash (butternut, acorn, delicata), seeds removed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 Tbsp honey
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees
Remove seeds from squash. Cut into 1-inch cubes, if using delicata squash, cut into crescents. Skin can be left on.
Toss prepared squash with olive oil, salt and cinnamon.
Arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 425-degree oven for 30-40 minutes, tossing squash halfway through until tender and browned on some sides.
Use a spatula to transfer cooked squash to a serving bowl, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped walnuts.