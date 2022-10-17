Kasia Bednarz, co-founder of FARE

FARE

71 S Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60606

Another location:

From Here On Food Hall

433 W. Van Buren, Chicago

http://www.foodbyfare.com

FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items.

FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options.

FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right on the FARE app and website.

FARE also offers catering for groups of 10 or more.

Recipe:

Roasted Winter Squash w/ Cinnamon, Honey + Walnuts

3 cups mixed winter squash (butternut, acorn, delicata), seeds removed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

Remove seeds from squash. Cut into 1-inch cubes, if using delicata squash, cut into crescents. Skin can be left on.

Toss prepared squash with olive oil, salt and cinnamon.

Arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 425-degree oven for 30-40 minutes, tossing squash halfway through until tender and browned on some sides.

Use a spatula to transfer cooked squash to a serving bowl, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped walnuts.