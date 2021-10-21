Lunchbreak: Roasted Tomato & Zucchini Tart

Bakery, Cookbook Author and TV personality Carrie Morey
New Book: HOT LITLE SUPPERS: Simple Recipes to Feed Family and Friends
Recipe:
Roasted Tomato and Zucchini Tart
The smell of these vegetables roasting in the oven will make you a fan of this tart before you even taste it! I discovered my love of roasted tomatoes when we were trying to come up with some vegetarian options for biscuit toppings at Hot Little Biscuit. The roasted tomatoes were a surprise favorite and have become a super-popular item. You can make a meal of this tart or slice it and serve it as a colorful, savory hors d’oeuvre.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
3 cups thinly sliced zucchini (about 3 zucchinis)
3 cups halved mixed medley of cherry tomatoes
2 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
2 green onions, diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed (a brand made with butter preferred)
3 ounces Boursin cheese
1 tablespoon butter, melted
- tablespoons chopped shelled pistachios
- tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, green onions, olive oil, and salt and pepper. Pour onto the baking sheet.
- Roast the vegetables in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Transfer the vegetables from the baking sheet into a colander to drain off excess liquid. Let the vegetables drain for 10 minutes, shaking off the liquid.
- Spread a sheet of parchment paper on the counter or work surface. Sprinkle half of the flour onto the parchment paper. Put the puff pastry on the parchment paper. Sprinkle the other half of the flour on top of the pastry so your rolling pin won’t stick. Roll out the puff pastry into a 10 x 12-inch rectangle. Carefully transfer the parchment paper and puff pastry onto a rimmed baking sheet.
- Layer the zucchini and tomatoes on the puff pastry, leaving a 1-to 2-inch border of pastry all the way around. Pinch off pieces of the Boursin cheese and scatter them around the zucchini and tomatoes.
- Gently fold up the edges of the pastry all the way around. Brush the edges of the pastry with the melted butter and then sprinkle the edges with freshly ground black pepper.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the tart is golden brown and crisp.
- Garnish with the pistachios and mint to serve.
Recipes excerpted with permission from Hot Little Suppers by Carrie Morey published by Harper Horizon 2021, $34.99 Hardcover.