Lunchbreak: Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks

Lee Wolen, Chef – BIÂN

BIÂN (600 W. Chicago) is expected to open in Fall 2020, it will be one of the world’s most comprehensive private health and social clubs. BIÂN will serve as a space to gather for holistic well-being, vitality and connectivity.

Along with a FULL on-site medical facility, concierge medical program and hyper-individualized member plans, BIÂN will further differentiate itself with the following services: 

Cutting-edge therapeutic modalities

Holistic beauty & spa apothecary & treatments 

Extensive yoga/studio/fitness offerings

Chef-driven food and beverage *Boka restaurant group team 

Vinyl listening room

Nap room with a Hästens bed

Anchored by a partnership with acclaimed Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group, the food program at BIÂN is designed with intention and contains broad offerings for all three meal periods.

Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks (Whole 30 compliant)

For the sweet potato:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cut sweet potatoes in 3/4 inch steaks and get a large pan hot on medium.  Add 2 T olive oil to the pan and add the sweet potato to sear.  Place the pan in the oven and cook until tender and the potato has a nice sear to golden brown.  Season with salt and remove from pan.

Pickled red onion:

1 red onion, sliced thin

1 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water 

1/4 cup sugar

2 T salt

Bring all to a boil except the onion and pour over the onion.  Let sit out until cool.

Cashew cheese:

1 cup raw cashew, soaked overnight in water in fridge

1 clove garlic

1 T dill

2 T olive oil

1 t salt

Combine all in blender and puree until smooth, chill and reserve

Salsa:

2 tomatoes

2 tomatillos

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeno

1/2 red onion

3 T cilantro

Olive oil

Lime juice

salt

sugar

Toss all the veggies with 2 T olive oil and roast in a 500 degree oven until all tender and some start to burn a bit.  Bring to room temperature and blend in food processor.  Season with salt and lime juice and sugar.

Sauteed kale:

1 clove garlic, sliced

2 T olive oil

1 head curley kale chopped small

1 shallot, chopped

In medium pan add the oil and saute the garlic and shallot until tender, add the kale and cook until tender as well, season with salt

To finish:

Top the sweet potato with the kale, then canned black beans.  Then add pickled onions, toasted sunflower seeds, cashew cheese, salsa and picked cilantro.

