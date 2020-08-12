Lunchbreak: Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks

Lee Wolen, Chef – BIÂN
Details:
BIÂN (600 W. Chicago) is expected to open in Fall 2020, it will be one of the world’s most comprehensive private health and social clubs. BIÂN will serve as a space to gather for holistic well-being, vitality and connectivity.
Along with a FULL on-site medical facility, concierge medical program and hyper-individualized member plans, BIÂN will further differentiate itself with the following services:
Cutting-edge therapeutic modalities
Holistic beauty & spa apothecary & treatments
Extensive yoga/studio/fitness offerings
Chef-driven food and beverage *Boka restaurant group team
Vinyl listening room
Nap room with a Hästens bed
Anchored by a partnership with acclaimed Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group, the food program at BIÂN is designed with intention and contains broad offerings for all three meal periods.
Recipe:
Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks (Whole 30 compliant)
For the sweet potato:
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.
Cut sweet potatoes in 3/4 inch steaks and get a large pan hot on medium. Add 2 T olive oil to the pan and add the sweet potato to sear. Place the pan in the oven and cook until tender and the potato has a nice sear to golden brown. Season with salt and remove from pan.
Pickled red onion:
1 red onion, sliced thin
1 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
2 T salt
Bring all to a boil except the onion and pour over the onion. Let sit out until cool.
Cashew cheese:
1 cup raw cashew, soaked overnight in water in fridge
1 clove garlic
1 T dill
2 T olive oil
1 t salt
Combine all in blender and puree until smooth, chill and reserve
Salsa:
2 tomatoes
2 tomatillos
2 cloves garlic
1 jalapeno
1/2 red onion
3 T cilantro
Olive oil
Lime juice
salt
sugar
Toss all the veggies with 2 T olive oil and roast in a 500 degree oven until all tender and some start to burn a bit. Bring to room temperature and blend in food processor. Season with salt and lime juice and sugar.
Sauteed kale:
1 clove garlic, sliced
2 T olive oil
1 head curley kale chopped small
1 shallot, chopped
In medium pan add the oil and saute the garlic and shallot until tender, add the kale and cook until tender as well, season with salt
To finish:
Top the sweet potato with the kale, then canned black beans. Then add pickled onions, toasted sunflower seeds, cashew cheese, salsa and picked cilantro.