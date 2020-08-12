Lunchbreak: Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks

Lee Wolen, Chef – BIÂN

BIÂN (600 W. Chicago) is expected to open in Fall 2020, it will be one of the world’s most comprehensive private health and social clubs. BIÂN will serve as a space to gather for holistic well-being, vitality and connectivity.

Along with a FULL on-site medical facility, concierge medical program and hyper-individualized member plans, BIÂN will further differentiate itself with the following services:

Anchored by a partnership with acclaimed Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group, the food program at BIÂN is designed with intention and contains broad offerings for all three meal periods.

Recipe:

Roasted Sweet Potato Steaks (Whole 30 compliant)

For the sweet potato:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cut sweet potatoes in 3/4 inch steaks and get a large pan hot on medium. Add 2 T olive oil to the pan and add the sweet potato to sear. Place the pan in the oven and cook until tender and the potato has a nice sear to golden brown. Season with salt and remove from pan.

Pickled red onion:

1 red onion, sliced thin

1 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

2 T salt

Bring all to a boil except the onion and pour over the onion. Let sit out until cool.

Cashew cheese:

1 cup raw cashew, soaked overnight in water in fridge

1 clove garlic

1 T dill

2 T olive oil

1 t salt

Combine all in blender and puree until smooth, chill and reserve

Salsa:

2 tomatoes

2 tomatillos

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeno

1/2 red onion

3 T cilantro

Olive oil

Lime juice

salt

sugar

Toss all the veggies with 2 T olive oil and roast in a 500 degree oven until all tender and some start to burn a bit. Bring to room temperature and blend in food processor. Season with salt and lime juice and sugar.

Sauteed kale:

1 clove garlic, sliced

2 T olive oil

1 head curley kale chopped small

1 shallot, chopped

In medium pan add the oil and saute the garlic and shallot until tender, add the kale and cook until tender as well, season with salt

To finish:

Top the sweet potato with the kale, then canned black beans. Then add pickled onions, toasted sunflower seeds, cashew cheese, salsa and picked cilantro.