Lunchbreak: Roasted Summer Carrots with Braised Kale & Golden Yogurt

Heidi Coudal – Founder and culinary director, Big Delicious Planet

Big Delicious Planet

Catering + Urban Farm

412 N. Wolcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

http://www.bigdeliciousplanet.com/

Recipe:

ROASTED SUMMER CARROTS WITH BRAISED KALE & GOLDEN YOGURT

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

ROASTED CARROTS

Carrots 10-12 oz, , peeled, cut in half to make more uniform

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 tsp

Salt, 1/4 tsp

Pepper, a whirl or 2 from pepper mill

BRAISED KALE WITH MUSTARD SEEDS

Tuscan Kale, 10-16 oz (or 20-25 leaves) pulled off the stalk, ripped or chopped

Olive or Canola Oil, 1/3 cup or enough to generously coat the bottom of the pan

Yellow Onion, 1/2 cup or 1 small onion, finely chopped

Garlic 2 cloves, minced

Mustard Seeds, 2 tsp

Crushed Red Pepper, 2 tsp

Lemon Juice, 1/2 lemon, juiced

Water, 2/3 cup

Balsamic Vinegar (or more lemon), a splash if it needs a little more acid

Kosher or Sea Salt, 1/2 tsp

GOLDEN YOGURT

Plain Greek Yogurt, 4 oz

Olive Oil, 1/2 tsp

Garlic, 1 small clove, minced

Lemon, Juice of half a lemon

Turmeric, 1/4 tsp

Curry Powder, 1/4 tsp

Salt, 1/4 tsp

GARNISH

Fresh herbs: cilantro, dill, parsley or mint

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 395 degrees. Peel carrots, rinse, dry. Cut any thicker carrots length wise so you have a uniform size. Place on 9×12 sheet pan. Toss with olive oil, salt pepper. Put into oven for 25-40 minutes. Check and turn the carrots as they roast.
  2. Using your hands, pull the kale leaves off the stems. Rip or chop the kale into small pieces. Wash. Set aside on a dish towel
  3. Add canola or olive oil to sautee pan coating the bottom, heat on low, add onions, garlic and mustard seeds. Sautee until translucent, add kale, continue to cook down. Add salt, crushed red pepper, lemon. Add a little water at a time to prevent kale from turning too brown. Continue cooking on low for about 15 minutes. Add a splash of balsamic vinegar or more lemon if it needs more acidity.
  4. To make the Golden Yogurt, in a small bowl, add all ingredients a mix up well
  5. On a platter, spread the kale in the middle, place the carrots on top, and the yogurt can be dolloped on plate or drizzled across the tops of the carrots. Garnish with fresh herbs. Cilantro, dill, parsley or mint are all great options.

