Lunchbreak: Roasted Summer Carrots with Braised Kale & Golden Yogurt

Heidi Coudal – Founder and culinary director, Big Delicious Planet
Big Delicious Planet
Catering + Urban Farm
412 N. Wolcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
http://www.bigdeliciousplanet.com/
Recipe:
ROASTED SUMMER CARROTS WITH BRAISED KALE & GOLDEN YOGURT
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
ROASTED CARROTS
Carrots 10-12 oz, , peeled, cut in half to make more uniform
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 tsp
Salt, 1/4 tsp
Pepper, a whirl or 2 from pepper mill
BRAISED KALE WITH MUSTARD SEEDS
Tuscan Kale, 10-16 oz (or 20-25 leaves) pulled off the stalk, ripped or chopped
Olive or Canola Oil, 1/3 cup or enough to generously coat the bottom of the pan
Yellow Onion, 1/2 cup or 1 small onion, finely chopped
Garlic 2 cloves, minced
Mustard Seeds, 2 tsp
Crushed Red Pepper, 2 tsp
Lemon Juice, 1/2 lemon, juiced
Water, 2/3 cup
Balsamic Vinegar (or more lemon), a splash if it needs a little more acid
Kosher or Sea Salt, 1/2 tsp
GOLDEN YOGURT
Plain Greek Yogurt, 4 oz
Olive Oil, 1/2 tsp
Garlic, 1 small clove, minced
Lemon, Juice of half a lemon
Turmeric, 1/4 tsp
Curry Powder, 1/4 tsp
Salt, 1/4 tsp
GARNISH
Fresh herbs: cilantro, dill, parsley or mint
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 395 degrees. Peel carrots, rinse, dry. Cut any thicker carrots length wise so you have a uniform size. Place on 9×12 sheet pan. Toss with olive oil, salt pepper. Put into oven for 25-40 minutes. Check and turn the carrots as they roast.
- Using your hands, pull the kale leaves off the stems. Rip or chop the kale into small pieces. Wash. Set aside on a dish towel
- Add canola or olive oil to sautee pan coating the bottom, heat on low, add onions, garlic and mustard seeds. Sautee until translucent, add kale, continue to cook down. Add salt, crushed red pepper, lemon. Add a little water at a time to prevent kale from turning too brown. Continue cooking on low for about 15 minutes. Add a splash of balsamic vinegar or more lemon if it needs more acidity.
- To make the Golden Yogurt, in a small bowl, add all ingredients a mix up well
- On a platter, spread the kale in the middle, place the carrots on top, and the yogurt can be dolloped on plate or drizzled across the tops of the carrots. Garnish with fresh herbs. Cilantro, dill, parsley or mint are all great options.