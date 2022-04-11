Chris Curren– Executive Chef and Owner, The Graceful Ordinary

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St. – St. Charles, IL 60174

http://www.thegracefulordinary.com

Recipe:

Roasted Salmon with Okra and Celery Root Puree

Roasted Salmon– Serves 4

4 ea. 6 oz. pieces of salmon fillet, skin on

salt to taste

blended oil for searing

2 lb celery root, peeled and cut into large cubes

6 oz. cubed butter, cold

1 lb fresh okra, sliced on a bias into thin strips

1 cup mayonnaise

8 oz. minced dill pickles

1 teaspoon minced capers

2 teaspoons Dijon

2 teaspoons minced shallots

2 teaspoons lemon juice

6 drops Tabasco

Salt to taste

Old Bay seasoning, enough to give it a red hue

DIRECTIONS:

For the puree:

Heat a pot of water on the stove until it reaches a rolling boil. Place peeled and cubed celery root into a Ziplock bag and push out as much air as possible. Seal bag. Place bag into pot of boiling water and cook until very soft. Remove the bag of celery root and pour the celery root out of the bag into a blender. Blend until smooth, adding a small knob of cold butter, one at a time as needed, until the puree is extremely smooth. Season with salt and reserve, warm, for plating.

For the okra:

Once okra is sliced, deep fry at 350 degrees until golden and crispy. Be careful not to get the okra too dark as it will quickly go from cooked to burned. Season the okra with salt immediately after it is removed from the fryer. Mix the mayonnaise with the remaining ingredients to make the Old Bay aioli. Mix a small amount of the aioli with the fried okra and taste. Add more aioli until you are happy with the flavor.

For the salmon:

Season the fish with salt on both sides (belly and skin). In a cast iron pan heat oil over high heat, once the oil is very hot, add the salmon skin side down to the pan. Sear the skin side for several minutes to get the skin crispy. Watch the color change on the exterior of the salmon, and as you see the cooked color rise to the midway point of the flesh, flip the salmon and sear on the opposite side and lower heat to medium. Cook for about 2-3 minutes for medium rare, 4-5 minutes for medium. Baste with butter and lemon juice.

To plate:

Place a spoonful of puree in the center of the plate and spread into a circle with the back of your spoon. Place a small pile of the fried okra mixed with aioli on top of the circle. Top with salmon fillet. Top salmon with a spoonful of the butter that you basted the fish with from the pan.