Matt Condon, Executive Chef
1308 Chicago
1308 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
Roasted Eggplant with Corn Salad and Chimichurri
1 Eggplant
Eggplant Marinade:
2-inch knob of ginger, grated
¼ cup garlic cloves
3 Tbsp salt
3 Tbsp sugar
Chimichurri:
2 medium bunches of scallions, charred
2 Tbsp Pickled Fresno chili, fine dice
2 Tbsp Garlic, Grated
1 Tbsp Dried oregano
½ cup Dill, chopped
½ cup Parsley, Chopped
¼ cup Mint, chopped
1 cup Distilled white vin
1 ¾ cup Salad oil
1 Tbsp Honey
2 Tbsp Salt
Corn salad:
2 cups cooked and cooled corn kernels
½ cup blueberries
2 Tbsp Chopped cilantro stems
1 Tbsp Cilantro leaves
¼ cup grated parmesan
2 Tbsp lime juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp Honey
1 tsp salt
Method:
- Start by combining the marinade ingredients in a food processor and blending them until smooth. Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise and crosshatch both halves with a knife. Then coat the eggplant halves in the marinate and let sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight in the fridge.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the corn salad ingredients and mix well. This can be done ahead of time or even the day before to let the flavors come together.
- Take the two bunches of scallions and char them on a grill or on a gas stove if a grill is not available. Once cooled, give them a rough chop and put in a food processor.
- Add the rest of the Chimichurri ingredients and blend until combined but still a little chunky.
- Once all components are made and the eggplant has sat for two hours, you are ready to roast it. Start by preheating the oven to 400* F, then put a heavy frying pan on medium heat, let it preheat for five minutes or so.
- Once hot, add a coating of oil to the pan and start searing the eggplant. This should take only 3-5 minutes.
- Once it is golden brown on the cut side, flip it over and place in the oven for about 10 mins to finish cooking.
- For serving, put down a bed of the corn salad, place the roasted eggplant on top and finish with a generous drizzle of the chimichurri.