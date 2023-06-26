Matt Condon, Executive Chef

1308 Chicago 

1308 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

1308chicago.com

instagram.com/1308_chicago/ 

facebook.com/1308Chicago 

Roasted Eggplant with Corn Salad and Chimichurri 

1 Eggplant 

Eggplant Marinade: 

2-inch knob of ginger, grated 

¼ cup garlic cloves 

3 Tbsp salt 

3 Tbsp sugar 

Chimichurri: 

2 medium bunches of scallions, charred 

2 Tbsp Pickled Fresno chili, fine dice 

2 Tbsp Garlic, Grated 

1 Tbsp Dried oregano 

½ cup Dill, chopped 

½ cup Parsley, Chopped 

¼ cup Mint, chopped 

1 cup Distilled white vin 

1 ¾ cup Salad oil 

1 Tbsp Honey 

2 Tbsp Salt 

Corn salad: 

2 cups cooked and cooled corn kernels  

½ cup blueberries 

2 Tbsp Chopped cilantro stems 

1 Tbsp Cilantro leaves 

¼ cup grated parmesan  

2 Tbsp lime juice 

1 Tbsp olive oil 

1 tsp Honey 

1 tsp salt 

Method:  

  • Start by combining the marinade ingredients in a food processor and blending them until smooth. Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise and crosshatch both halves with a knife. Then coat the eggplant halves in the marinate and let sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight in the fridge.  
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the corn salad ingredients and mix well. This can be done ahead of time or even the day before to let the flavors come together.  
  • Take the two bunches of scallions and char them on a grill or on a gas stove if a grill is not available. Once cooled, give them a rough chop and put in a food processor.  
  • Add the rest of the Chimichurri ingredients and blend until combined but still a little chunky.  
  • Once all components are made and the eggplant has sat for two hours, you are ready to roast it. Start by preheating the oven to 400* F, then put a heavy frying pan on medium heat, let it preheat for five minutes or so.  
  • Once hot, add a coating of oil to the pan and start searing the eggplant. This should take only 3-5 minutes.  
  • Once it is golden brown on the cut side, flip it over and place in the oven for about 10 mins to finish cooking.  
  • For serving, put down a bed of the corn salad, place the roasted eggplant on top and finish with a generous drizzle of the chimichurri.  