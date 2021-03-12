Lunchbreak: Roasted Cauliflower With A Moroccan Stew And Details On This Year’s James Beard Foundation Taste America Virtual Event

Dylan Patel, Chef de Cuisine, avec

http://www.avecrestaurant.com/

Event:

https://www.jamesbeard.org/

James Beard Foundation hosts Taste America Series presented by Capital One

Sunday, March 21

Taste America is a nationwide, virtual dining event that celebrates local independent restaurants while building support to help our industry recover.

, Dylan is honored to have Avec and One Off Hospitality representing Chicago. Beginning at 7 p.m. CST, this special dinner and a show, hosted by Emmy and James Beard Award Winner Andrew Zimmern, brings chefs, food loves, and restaurant supporters all over the country together.

It will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign, which strives to help the independent restaurant industry survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Avec will be presenting a very special 3-course menu. Ticket holders will pick up their meal at avec’s West Loop location (615 W. Randolph Street) on Sunday afternoon, March 21st, ahead of enjoying the virtual event from the comfort of their own homes.

Dylan’s Taste America menu includes a Chicken Liver Mousse with Winter Fruit Mostarda, Moroccan Seafood Stew or Roasted Cauliflower with Moroccan Chraime, and a Dark Chocolate Opera Cake.

Recipe:

roasted cauliflower with moroccan chraime, tunisian couscous, sesame yogurt, and black lime

For the cauliflower:

1 head cauliflower

1.5 tsp olive oil

salt

Preheat oven to 500. Remove the outer leaves of cauliflower. Split cauliflower head lengthwise through the core. Now repeat the process with each half, giving you 4 quarters, all with some core still attached. Place the cut side up on a baking tray and coat each piece generously with oil, then season with salt. Place cauliflower in the oven and cook until tender and browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and reserve.

For the chraime (sauce/stew):

¾ cup olive oil

¼ cup minced garlic

1 ½ tsp smoked paprika

2 ½ tsp ground cumin

1 ¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ground fennel

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¾ cup tomato paste

1 cup tomato puree

1 cup water

Place a medium size saucepan over medium heat and add the olive oil. When hot, add minced garlic and a pinch of salt. Sweat garlic over medium heat. When the bubbles subside and the garlic is just about to start to brown, add all the dry spices. Toast the spices in the oil for about 15 seconds or until their smell fills the room. Quickly add tomato paste and continue to cook over medium heat for another minute. Lastly, add the tomato puree and water. Bring to a simmer and season with salt. Continue to cook for ten minutes to allow the flavors to develop. Remove from heat and reserve.

For the cous cous:

½ cup couscous

½ cup water

¼ tsp saffron

Salt

Bring water, saffron and salt (enough to season – think soup, not pasta water) to a boil. Transfer couscous to a heat proof bowl and pour boiling water over the top. Mix and cover the couscous with plastic wrap. Let rest until all the water has been absorbed. When cool enough to handle, fluff with a fork and set aside.

For the yogurt:

1 cup greek yogurt

½ cup tahini paste

¼ cup water

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl with enough salt to season. Whisk to combine and set aside.

For assembly:

1 head roasted cauliflower

2 cups chraime

2/3 cups cooked couscous

1/3 cup sesame yogurt

1 bunch picked cilantro leaves

Black lime powder to finish (Middle Eastern spice)

Olive oil to finish

Preheat oven to 500. Grab your favorite fancy casserole dish or pan (large enough to hold cauliflower) and pour in chraime stew. Take cauliflower and arrange in the pan with the stew, so that the floret side is facing up. Place in the oven and cook until the chraime is bubbly and the cauliflower has darkened by a couple shades, this dish tastes best when the cauliflower is just on the edge of burnt. If the stew begins to dry out before that happens, just add water to the bottom of the pan and continue to cook. When everything is looking bubbly and charred, remove from the oven and set on the counter. Top with small piles of couscous and yogurt around the pan. Finish with some cilantro, black lime powder and a drizzle of nice olive oil. Serve right out of the pan!