Chandra Ram, Associate Editorial Director, Food & Wine

https://www.foodandwine.com/

Tips for meal planning:

https://www.foodandwine.com/meal-plan-with-a-grill-7566595

Recipes:

ROASTED CARROTS WITH PRESERVED LEMONS AND DATES

Fresh herbs, two kinds of citrus, and a honey-za’atar vinaigrette give this charred carrot salad bright flavors.

By Chandra Ram

This simple roasted carrots recipe comes together in minutes but delivers big flavors, thanks to the mixed herbs, bright citrus, and sweet dates. The fresh cilantro, parsley, and mint add so much green freshness to this dish, and work wonderfully with the orange, lemon, za’atar, and honey vinaigrette. The chopped preserved lemon adds tart punches of acidity, while the dates provide moments of sweet chewiness. Heating the baking sheet in the oven while it preheats helps ensure you get a nice char on the carrots. You can also grill the carrots for this dish; start them over direct heat and then move them to the side of the grill to finish cooking.

Active Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 40 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Carrots

7 large (1 pound total) orange carrots and purple carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, plus more to taste

Vinaigrette

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (from 1 navel orange)

2 tablespoons za’atar

2 teaspoons honey

Pinch of kosher salt

Additional Ingredients

1 cup pistachios, gently smashed

½ cup chopped dried dates (about 5 dates)

½ cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh mint

2 ½ tablespoons chopped preserved lemon

Directions

Prepare the Carrots:

Place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven and preheat oven to 400°F.

Toss together carrots and oil in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Remove hot baking sheet from oven and place carrots, cut-side down, on baking sheet.

Roast carrots until lightly browned and cooked through but not soft, 15 to 20 minutes, turning halfway through baking time.

While carrots roast, prepare the Vinaigrette:

Place oil, lemon juice, orange juice, za’atar, honey, and salt in a small bowl or jar (secure lid to jar if using); whisk or shake until combined.

Remove carrots from oven, and transfer to a cutting board; let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Cut into 1-inch pieces, and place in a large bowl. Add pistachios, dates, parsley, cilantro, mint, and preserved lemon. Drizzle Vinaigrette evenly over carrot mixture; toss to combine.

HTTPS://WWW.FOODANDWINE.COM/RECIPES/ROASTED-CARROTS-WITH-PRESERVED-LEMON-AND-DATES

https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/charred-cabbage-salad

HTTPS://WWW.FOODANDWINE.COM/COMFORT-FOOD/BEST-TACO-RECIPES