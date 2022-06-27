Michael Elliott, Executive Chef of Café Robey, The Robey Hotel

Café Robey

1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

7-9pm Sun-Thurs, 7-10pm Fri-Sat

872-315-3084

https://www.caferobey.com/

Recipe:

Roasted Baby Carrots

Salt

Oil

Toss carrots in oil and salt. Place on a sheet tray and roast at 400 degrees checking every 10 minutes, until tender, but not mushy.

Sunflower Granola

1.5 Cups Sunflower Seed

1 Cup Rolled Oats

2 TBSP Brown Sugar

2 TBSP Honey

2 TBSP Oil

1 tsp Salt

Heat Honey, and brown sugar until it melts. Mix Seeds, oats, and salt. Add Honey mixture and oil. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes, mixing half way. Let cool and mix again to break up.

Carrot Hummus

2 Cups Carrots, peeled

2 ea Garlic

1 tsp Cumin Ground

1 tsp Coriander Ground

¼ C Tahini

½ C Olive Oil

Cut carrots into small pieces, place in a baking pan, toss in a little oil, and salt. Cover with foil, roast until tender. Place in food processor, and mix everything until smooth.

Plate dish with hummus on the bottom, carrots next, and sunflower granola on top.