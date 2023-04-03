Chef Devin Kreller

Wood

Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood

3335 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60657

http://woodchicago.com/

Recipe:

Wood Roasted Asparagus with Tonnato Aioli

Tonnato Aioli

1 whole egg

1 egg yolk

1/3 cup parmesan

2oz (1/4 cup) good quality confit canned tuna or house made

Juice of 3 lemons

Half cup white vinegar or steeped with herbs like tarragon

1-1/4 tbsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3 cloves garlic micro planed

3 cups of canola oil

Method – For the aioli add everything to a food processor except the oil. Blend till smooth and then slowly stream in the oil to create an emulsified aioli. Refrigerate and store for up to 10 days. Also makes a great base for a Caesar dressing

Herbed Bread Crumbs

2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp canola oil

1 cup picked parsley leaves

1/8 cup picked tarragon leaves

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Method – For the herb Crumbs. Place everything but the oil in a food processor and blend till the herbs are fine and the bread crumbs are green in color. Then add the oil in slowly while still mixing. Set an oven to 275 degree F and then let the crumbs gently toast and dry for about 15 minutes. Store in fridge for up to four weeks. Also great on salads and pastas for texture

Plate Up

1 or 2 bunches of large firm asparagus

Lemon for juice

Olive oil as needed

Some extra picked herbs to garnish as desired

Thinly sliced lardo or prosciutto optional if desired

Tonnato aioli as needed

Herbed crumbs as needed

Final plate – Peel the base of the asparagus and break the end till tender. Once the asparagus is clean, blanch just for about 30 seconds in a large pot of salted boiling water. This sets the color. Then stop the cooking by adding to ice water, to shock them. This can be done in advance up to three days ahead but day of gives the best desired result. When ready to serve either pan sear or grill the asparagus with a small amount of oil, salt, and pepper. Just to give some smokey char but not to the point that the asparagus is too soft. Then to finish spread some of the aioli on a plate and then place the asparagus over the aioli. Then season the asparagus with a little more lemon and olive oil. Then sprinkle over the bread crumbs and fresh herbs. Serve warm or room temperature. Enjoy as a main course or side. Hope you enjoy this spring time recipe.