Lunchbreak: River Valley Farmer’s Table Better Burger

Chef Jeremy Kiens

-The patio is open Tuesday-Sunday if temperatures are 45 degrees or above.

-Thanksgiving turkeys and ham and Thanksgiving meals to go are ready to pre-order.

Recipe:

Better Burger

Chef Jeremy Kiens, River Valley Farmer’s Table

Ingredients:

1 lb. Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef (80/20 blend)

½ cup River Valley Farms Crimini Mushrooms, minced fine or ground

½ cup Renard’s morel leek jack cheese (substitute Monterey Jack)

½ cup River Valley Farms mushrooms, sauteed

½ cup crispy onions

8 leaves lettuce

4 slices Mick Klug Farms Beefsteak Tomatoes

½ cup Unami mayo

1 bun, your choice

Salt & pepper to taste

Crispy Onions

1 small onion, about ½ cup

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup flour

Dash of hot sauce, your choice

Vegetable oil

Umami Mayo

1 slice of sauteed mushrooms

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

½ cup mayo

Dash of soy sauce

Pinch of ground pepper

Pinch of ground mustard

Method:

Mince the crimini mushrooms as fine as you can, with a food processor or meat grinder. Combine the ground beef with the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Portion beef into four balls, should be 4-5 oz each (at the restaurant we do 8 oz, but 4-5 oz is a great size for family). Form into patties.

For the onions, slice super thin and soak in ½ cup buttermilk with a dash of your favorite hot sauce for about 10 minutes. Next, dredge the onions in ½ cup flour and cook in a deep sided pan with about 1 inch of vegetable oil at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

For the umami mayo, blend all of the ingredients together in a food processor. Next, shred the cheese.

Cook your burgers to desired temperature on grill or pan. At the same time, drizzle a pan with olive oil, sprinkle mushrooms with salt and pepper to taste and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

Top your burger with cheese while on the pan to melt, then top with sauteed mushrooms when finished and transfer cooked burger to bun. Top with crispy onions and finish with lettuce, tomato and spread the umami mayo on the inside of the top of your favorite style bun.