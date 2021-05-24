Lunchbreak: Rigatoni with Lamb Ragout

Chris Gawronski – Executive Chef, Gage Hospitality Group
Acanto
18 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 578-0763
Recipe:
Housemade Black Pepper Rigatoni with Catalpa Grove Lamb Ragout with Cacio Cavalo & Bread Crumbs
Catalpa Grove Ragout
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 lb. Lamb Shoulder or Leg, Ground
- 4 tablespoons Calabrian Chilis, Chopped *the at-home chef can use Fresno Chilis.
- 4 tablespoons Salt
- 1 tablespoon Cayenne Salt
- 4 teaspoons Paprika
- 2 ½ teaspoons Anise Seed
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Fennel Seed
- 1 teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1 bulb Fennel, diced small
- 2 Carrots, diced small
- 2 Onion, diced small
- 4 stalks Celery, diced small
- ½ cup Tomato Paste
- ½ cup Port
- 1 cup Red Wine
- 4 cups whole, peeled Tomato
- 4 cups Chicken Stock
DIRECTIONS:
- Brown the lamb in a large pan over medium high heat.
- Remove the lamb and drain off excess fat. Set lamb aside.
- Add 3 tablespoons of the reserved fat back to the pan and add the vegetables.
- Cook until lightly browned.
- Add the ground spices and cook until aromatic.
- Add tomato paste.
- Deglaze with the port and red wines.
- Add lamb back to the pan and mix with tomatoes and stock.
- Simmer for four hours and finish with balsamic.
- Served with pasta of your choice and a nice, sharp grated cheese.