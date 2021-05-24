Lunchbreak: Rigatoni with Lamb Ragout

Chris Gawronski – Executive Chef, Gage Hospitality Group

http://www.acantochicago.com

Acanto

18 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 578-0763

Recipe:

Housemade Black Pepper Rigatoni with Catalpa Grove Lamb Ragout with Cacio Cavalo & Bread Crumbs

Catalpa Grove Ragout

INGREDIENTS:

  • 5 lb. Lamb Shoulder or Leg, Ground
  • 4 tablespoons Calabrian Chilis, Chopped *the at-home chef can use Fresno Chilis.
  • 4 tablespoons Salt
  • 1 tablespoon Cayenne Salt
  • 4 teaspoons Paprika
  • 2 ½ teaspoons Anise Seed
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Fennel Seed
  • 1 teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 1 bulb Fennel, diced small
  • 2 Carrots, diced small
  • 2 Onion, diced small
  • 4 stalks Celery, diced small
  • ½ cup Tomato Paste
  • ½ cup Port
  • 1 cup Red Wine
  • 4 cups whole, peeled Tomato
  • 4 cups Chicken Stock

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Brown the lamb in a large pan over medium high heat.
  1. Remove the lamb and drain off excess fat. Set lamb aside.
  1. Add 3 tablespoons of the reserved fat back to the pan and add the vegetables.
  1. Cook until lightly browned.
  1. Add the ground spices and cook until aromatic.
  1. Add tomato paste.
  1. Deglaze with the port and red wines.
  1. Add lamb back to the pan and mix with tomatoes and stock.
  1. Simmer for four hours and finish with balsamic.
  1. Served with pasta of your choice and a nice, sharp grated cheese.

