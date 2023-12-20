Sam Dickstein, Chef, Pizzeria Portofino

Pizzeria Portofino

317 N. Clark, Chicago, IL

https://www.pizzeriaportofino.com/

Pizzeria Portofino is open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday. Reservations can be made via OpenTable for dining room seating and for the all-weather patio.

Check Out:

Ring in the New Year riverside! Raise your glass to the party of the year with shareable cocktails, passed apps, pizza, and a live DJ! Reservations can be made via Tock

Wake up to a New Year on the Chicago riverfront at Pizzeria Portofino – where it always feels like summer! This January 1st, we’re throwing our Third Annual Ballin’ Beach Brunch featuring our signature menu and brunch specials for the holiday. Reservations are available via OpenTable

Recipe:

RIGATONI VODKA

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

Pomodoro:

2 28 oz cans of whole peeled tomatoes

2 Tablespoons garlic

2 cups onions, small dice

6 Tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 Tablespoons kosher salt

6 Tablespoons sugar

1 piece of basil, torn

Vodka Sauce:

2 cups pomodoro (ingredients above)

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Calabrian chili paste, chef recommends: Tutto Calabria

Rigatoni Vodka:

● 1 lb rigatoni

● 1-2 pieces of garlic, smashed

● 1 oz (2T) extra virgin olive oil

● 1 oz(2T) butter

● 1 Cup sauce

● 2 Tbsp Vodka (Optional)

● large pinch basil, chopped

● Salt (to taste)

● 2 oz (1/4 cup) parmesan cheese

● stracciatella (garnish to taste)

● 8 pieces basil (garnish to taste)

● Chili flakes (garnish to taste)

METHOD:

Pomodoro:

Drain the two cans of tomatoes, set aside juice and add tomatoes to a large mixing bowl Crush the tomatoes by hand, yielding as dry of a product as possible Cut the onion into small dice In a skillet over medium heat, add extra virgin olive oil Add onions and garlic, cooking until translucent, do not brown. Sweat the vegetables. Add the crushed tomatoes to the skillet Cook for 30 minutes, until tomatoes taste sweet Add sugar and salt Add in ½ of the tomato juice Add basil, close the lid and cook for 40 minutes

Vodka Sauce:

In a blender, add pomodoro, heavy cream, and Calabrian chili paste Blend on high until smooth Pass sauce through a chinois (metal food strainer) Set aside for later.

Pasta:

Boil salted water Add pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente, approximately 8-10 minutes. Drain pasta, and set aside

Rigatoni Vodka:

Saute pan

1. In a saute pan, add one clove of garlic and half of the extra virgin olive oil

2. Add the optional vodka to the pan and let reduce by half.

3. Add butter, sauce, chopped basil, and season with salt.

4. Add cooked pasta to the saute pan and begin tossing

5. Off the heat, fold in the other half of the oil and parmesan cheese

6. Keep tossing to glaze pasta

7. Remove garlic clove

8. Top with stracciatella, petite basil and chili flakes

9. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil