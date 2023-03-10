Chef Jason Hammel – Chef and owner of Lula Café, chef of Marisol Restaurant at the MCA, Co-Founder of Pilot Light and Co Producer of Superkhana International – and one of more than 45 chefs participating in “Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief”

Event:

“Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief” takes place on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 5pm-8pm at Avli on the Park at 180 N. Field Blvd., Chicago. In addition to the chef-curated tasting stations, the evening will offer an upgraded VIP meet and greet chef experience from 5pm-6pm.

General admission and VIP tickets are available and can be purchased by visiting givebutter.com/CCCEarthquakeRelief. https://givebutter.com/CCCEarthquakeRelief

All funds raised will directly support World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090167331302

IG: @chicagochefscook

Recipe:

RIGATONI ALLA GENOVESE lamb shank, taggiasca olives, meyer lemon, parmigiano Reggiano adapted from lula cafe

Ingredients 1 beef or lamb shank 8 oz butter 6 onions, small diced 1 C of wine, dry and white 4 cherry tomatoes 3 black peppercorns 1 bay leaf 1 clove sliced garlic Juice of 1/2 meyer lemon plus zest ½ t Red pepper flake 4 taggiasca olives Extra virigin olive oil 4 oz rigatoni, cooked to package specifications Parsley Grated parmesan to your preference

To prepare In a brazier or heavy pot, sear the shank in butter until brown on all sides, then deglaze with white wine. Cover the meat with onions, add tomato, peppercorn, bayleaf, and cover with a tightfitting lid. Cook for 4-6 hours.

To serve Heat olive oil in a sautee pan, add garlic, red pepper flake, lemon zest. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until garlic is soft but not browned. Add Genovese, 1/2 cup per serving, to pan and sautee for 1 minute. Add olives, parsley, lemon juice. Cook pasta and add to pan. Top with grated parmesan.

