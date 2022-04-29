Coco Pazzo Executive Chef Eric Hammond

Coco Pazzo Restaurant

300 West Hubbard, Chicago, IL

(312) 836-0900

http://www.cocopazzochicago.com

Special Events:

Coco Pazzo is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and as part of the celebration Coco Pazzo is re-opening for lunch for the first time in 2 years on Monday, May 2 and welcoming back the business and mid-day diners.

Also, the outdoor cafe will reopen in May, weather permitting.

Lunch, Monday Thru Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Dinner Service, Monday Thru Thursday from 5:00 – 9:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 PM.

Recipe:

Rigatoni alla Buttera

(Serves 4 people)

Ingredients for 4 people

Sauce

8oz italian spicy sausage with fennel

1 can Italian peeled Tomatoes

3 oz (6T) Green Peas

8oz (1 cup) heavy cream

3 oz (6T) sweet butter

3 oz (6T) grated Parmigiano

salt and black pepper, to taste



Pasta

1 lb. Dried Rigatoni pasta



Instructions:

Boil water in a large pot, (To be used for cooking the rigatoni.)



First peel the casing off the sausage, break the meat in small chunks.



Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large sauce pan and cook the sausage at until lightly browned. Drain off excess fat and then add the butter, the peas and the tomatoes.



Cook until the sauce thickens and the peas are tender, then add the cream and reduce the heat, season with salt and black pepper.



Meanwhile, cook the Rigatoni pasta until al dente, drain and add to the sauce along with the Parmigiano Reggiano.



Stir gently until pasta is coated with the sauce. Then individually plate or put all in a large bowl or plate to serve.



Then serve and enjoy!