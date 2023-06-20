Chef Dean Zanella, Co-Founder and Chef of Tutore Cooking School

Tutore Cooking School, 2755 W Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

https://www.tutorecookingschool.com/home

Tutore is thrilled to introduce notable Chicago chefs as part of their chef collaboration classes, in which a rotating list of top culinary talent takes over the Tutore studio for a masterclass cooking class on the recipe, technique, or ingredient of their choosing.

This July, Tutore is welcoming Beni Cwiakala for their chef collaboration series. With classes ideal for 15-to-19-year-old college students or young adults at-home who are looking to make a great dinner for themselves. Classes will be available on July 2 and July 9-11 from 12pm to 3pm. Menus for each class include traditional Italians staples, such as a Fresh Pasta & Cherry Tomato Sauce, Pan-Friend Chicken Breast, Lasagna, Spaghetti & Meatballs and Tiramisu. All those interested in booking a class, can check out Tutore’s Class Schedule on their website to learn more and register.

For private events, Tutore offers hands-on classes for teams to work together, interact, communicate, collaborate and even delegate to achieve an end goal of creating a great meal all while having fun. For events, both chefs will customize a meal (lesson plan) specifically for the company’s needs, making meals for any skill level.

Recipe:

Ricotta Tortellini with English Peas and Pecorino

For the Pasta Dough:

Ingredients:

2 Cups 00 Flour

2 Eggs

Water As Needed

Instructions:

Begin by making the dough for the tortellini. Mix together the flour, eggs and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add a few drops of water a little at a time until the mixture comes together. Knead on a wooden surface until the dough is smooth. Shape into a ball, wrap in cling film, then leave to rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

For the Filling:

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Ricotta Cheese

¼ Cup Pecorino Cheese

1 Egg

2 T Finely Chopped Parsley

½ tsp Lemon Zest

Kosher Salt and Pepper

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the ricotta, pecorino, egg, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Roll out the Pasta:

Divide the pasta dough in half, working with one half at a time and keeping the other piece wrapped.

Set up a pasta roller attachment on a stand mixer (or secure a hand roller to the side of your work surface). Lightly flour a work surface and roll out your dough until it is thin enough to pass through the pasta roller. Set your roller to the widest setting. Turn on the pasta roller and pass the dough through once. Fold the rolled-out piece of dough over itself, and then pass through the roller again.

Adjust the roller to the second widest setting, dust both sides of the dough with flour, and pass it through twice (without folding). Repeat, adjusting to a thinner setting each time and passing through twice, until the dough is thin enough that it is slightly translucent.

Make the Tortelloni:

Dust a work surface and rimmed baking sheet with semolina flour. Lay out the sheet of fresh pasta on the prepared surface and trim into 3 pieces. Cut the pasta sheets into 3-inch rounds. Lightly dampen the pasta with a brush and spoon a teaspoon-sized mound of filling in the center of each piece of pasta. Fold it in half to create a half-moon. Press firmly to seal the edges and eliminate any air. Grab the folded corners of the pasta and place a finger at the center of the folded side of the pasta. Pull the

edges around your finger and press the ends together to seal, creating a little pasta “ring”; around your finger. Remove your finger and transfer the finished stuffed pasta to the prepared baking sheet.

Repeat with the remaining pieces.

To Cook the Pasta:

Using a large pot, boil salted water. Place ravioli in the water. Once the ravioli float, cook for an additional 4 minutes. Drain but reserve 1 cup of water for the sauce.

For The Sauce:

Ingredients:

¼ Pound Pancetta Finely Diced

2 T Unsalted Butter

1 Cup Shelled Fresh Peas

½ Cup Pasta Cooking Water

¼ Cup Pecorino Cheese

Instructions:

In a Sautee pan, add the pancetta and render down until partly crispy. Add the butter and cooking water to the sautee pan and cook for another minute. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute until they are tender. Add the pasta and chives. Cook and additional minute. Place in bowls and top with remaining pecorino cheese.