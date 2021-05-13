Lunchbreak: Ricotta Lemon Strawberry Shortcake

Tina Zaccardi – Winner of The Great American Baking Show Season 4

http://www.tinazaccardi.com

Recipe:

Ricotta Lemon Strawberry Shortcake

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest

1 cup of all purpose flour

1 cup of cake flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

6 tablespoons of cold, unsalted butter (cut into 1/2” cubes)

1/4 cup of ricotta cheese

1/3 cup of heavy cream

1 large egg

granulated sugar for sprinkling

2 cups of strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 1/2 cups of heavy cream

3 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

METHOD:

Preheat your oven to 400 F.

Place the sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl and rub them between your fingers for about 20 seconds. This will bring out the flavor of the lemon.

Sift the flours into the bowl. Add the baking powder and salt and whisk everything together.

Add the butter cubes and toss them in the flour to coat.

Using your fingers squeeze the cubes of butter into the flour. Continue until you have a coarse mixture.

Whisk together the ricotta and cream. Add to the bowl and mix together using a rubber spatula until the dough just holds together. If the dough seems a bit dry you can add additional cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough holds together.

Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently fold once or twice.

Pat into a 4” x 8” rectangle.

Cut the dough into 8 2” squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.

Beat the egg with a teaspoon of water and brush the tops and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Mix together the sliced strawberries and sugar.

Whip the heavy cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla until you have soft peaks.

Assemble the shortcakes by splitting the cake in half and covering bottom half with some whipped cream and then some strawberries. Place the top of the shortcake on top and garnish with additional cream and strawberries.