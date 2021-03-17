Lunchbreak: Ricotta Gnudi with Brown Butter, Peas and Parmesan

Charles Welch, Chef of Eleven|Eleven Chicago

Eleven|Eleven has reopened for indoor dining, and also offers takeout and delivery.

Eleven Eleven

(312) 248-8942

1111 W. Lake St.

Chicago, IL 60607

Eleven|Eleven offers a Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. A selection of cocktails are $8, along with ½ off select bottles of wine.

Recipe:

Ricotta gnudi with brown butter, peas, and parmesan

SERVES 2

Pasta Ingredients:

1 egg

8 oz (1 cup) ricotta cheese (drained in cheesecloth or in a metal sieve)

4 oz (1/2 cup) all-purpose flour plus more for dusting

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons grated parmesan (microplane is preferred)

Semolina flour for dusting the baking tray

Beyond these ingredients for the dumplings the rest of the dish is where you have the ability to take creative control of the dish. These dumplings are a blank canvas to whatever you have lying around in your fridge. For the recipe I am using the following items to garnish my gnudi:

Garnish Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) butter for sautéing

4 oz (1/2 cup) English peas (frozen and thawed/fresh and blanched) either will suffice

2 oz (1/4 cup) diced roasted fennel (save the greens)

1 oz (2 T) small diced shallot

1 oz (2 T) shaved parmesan cheese (for garnish)

Directions:

1. Remove ricotta cheese from package and drain with cheesecloth or a mesh strainer, if you don’t have either you can careful dry on durable paper towel.

2. Combine drained ricotta cheese, egg, parmesan, and 1 pinch of salt to a metal mixing bowl, stir together.

3. Add your all-purpose flour, little by little mixing gently by hand (no stand mixers people)

4. Using a small amount of flour roll dumplings into 1 oz balls and place on baking tray lined with parchment or wax paper dusted very heavily with semolina flour. Let stand 1 hour before poaching.

5. In sauce pot add 4 quarts water and 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a simmer.

6. Poach all dumplings in salted water for 3 minutes and drain onto sheet tray lined with parchment paper and drizzled lightly with olive oil. (keep in mind you can choose to freeze for later use in lieu of cooking)

7. In saute pan, gently warm your butter until it becomes lightly brown and has stopped foaming, add dumplings.

8. Lightly warm and brown dumplings in butter until evenly coated and add your vegetables. At this point I like to finish the dumplings with a tablespoon of lemon juice and garnish on the plate with some additional parmesan cheese and chopped fennel greens.