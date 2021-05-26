Lunchbreak: Rhubarb Custard Pie

Veronica Hinke – Public Affairs Officer & Public Services Team Leader at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

PRAIRIE FARMER TOUR: Experience self-guided interpretive tours at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, including the tour of the Rodgers / Schumacher Farmstead Heritage Site: In this all-new recording, Robert Schumacher tells us about his dad, Arthur and his mom, Verna: https://tinyurl.com/6dyrxedx. The team of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie volunteers and staff members who produced the tours received the 2021 National Grasslands Management award in the Research and Technology category.

PRAIRIE FARMER DISPLAY: Some of the items that Verna Schumacher and her family utilized on their farm are in a USDA Forest Service display at the Wilmington Island Park District building, 315 N Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481. The team of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie volunteers and staff members who produced the display received the 2019 USDA Forest Service Eastern Region “Volunteers and Service” award.

The Schumacher family was one of hundreds of families that farmed on the land before it became the Army Arsenal for WWII.

The Schumachers farmed along a road that became Route 66 in the 50s. We have Verna’s recipe for Rhubarb Custard Pie.

National Prairie Day is June 5

Rhubarb Custard Pie

By Verna Schumacher

3 to 4 cups of rhubarb, cut into bite-size pieces; put into 8- to 9-inch-deep pie shell.

Mix together 1 ¼ cups sugar and ½ cup flour, and sprinkle over rhubarb.

Custard Mix:

3 eggs and 3 tablespoons sugar; a dash of salt (about ¼ teaspoon) and 1 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg. Hand whip until well-mixed; pour over rhubarb.

Bake at 425 degrees until bubbles, then decrease to 350 degrees for 40 minutes.