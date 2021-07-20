Lunchbreak: Rêve Double Cheeseburger

Richie Farina – Sous Chef, Ever Restaurant

Rêve Burger – 1363 W. Fulton St., Chicago, IL

https://www.reveburgerchi.com/

Rêve is available for pickup or delivery on DoorDash, Toast, Caviar and UberEats.

Recipe:

Rêve Double Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

Two 4 oz. ground beef patties

2 slices of American cheese

4 slices of Vienna dill pickle (1/4” inch slices)

2 Tblsp Duke’s Mayonnaise

2 Tblsp ketchup

One 4-inch brioche bun

Salt



Instructions:

1. Heat a griddle or large sauté pan over high heat. Place the patties on the griddle, season with salt, cook 2-3 minutes per side.

2. Remove the patties from the heat and let them rest on a rack for 2 minutes, to allow the juices to settle back into the meat.

3. Whisk the mayonnaise and ketchup together to create the Reve sauce.

4. Top each cooked hamburger patty with one slice of cheese and place under a broiler until cheese is melted.

5. Toast the bun under a broiler for 1 minute.

6. To build the burger, apply a generous layer of Rêve sauce on the bottom bun and add pickle slices. Place the two hamburger patties on top of that and then top with another generous layer of the Reve sauce. Add the top bun.