Chef Amari Walls from Mariano’s

Recipes:

Leftover BBQ Nachos

1 pound pulled smoked pork

½ cup water

1 cup Old Arthur’s BBQ Sauce

3 oz. medium cheddar cheese, shredded

1 (13-0z.) bag Marianos tortilla chips

2 cups nacho or cheddar cheese

½ cup pickled jalapeno chilies

1 tomato diced

1 red onion diced

Handful cilantro chopped

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add pork, water, and 1/2 cup of the BBQ Sauce; cook, tossing occasionally, until mixture is thoroughly heated, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

Arrange chips on a platter; top evenly with pork. Drizzle with cheese sauce and remaining 1/2 cup BBQ Sauce; top with jalapeño chiles, tomato, onion and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Corn Kale Salad

4 cups chopped kale

2 cups leftover chicken shredded or diced

1 avocado, chopped into chunks and divided

1 handful cilantro chopped

2 whole corns on the cobb, removed from the cobb

½ red onion sliced

1 tomato, large diced

½ cucumber diced

1/3 cup crushed/chopped tortilla chips

Private selection lemon olive oil dressing

cotija cheese, for topping*

Instructions:

Add kale, avocado, corn, red onion, cilantro, tomato, and cucumber. Toss in lemon olive oil dressing until kale is lightly coated.

Portion into serving bowls and top with cotija cheese and serve.