Chef Bolla Loza

Stefani Prime

6755 N. Cicero Ave., Lincolnwood, IL  60712

https://www.stefaniprime.com/

Check Out:

-Friday Lunch – now open

-Tuesday Ladies Night – designer purse giveaway

Recipe:

Red Wine Fettucine

(Serves 3-4 people)

  • 1 box fettucine pasta (16oz)
  • 4 cups heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup butter
  • ½ cup mascarpone cheese
  • ½ cup shallots (minced)
  • 2 cups parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • ¾ cups red wine

In a large pot, boil water. Once water is boiling, then add salt and pasta for 2-3 minutes if fresh, if pasta is from a box then allow about 7 minutes.

In a pan on medium heat, sauté the shallots with butter for 2 minutes. Add the whipping cream and continue stirring for about 5 minutes. Add the salt, mascarpone cheese, parmesan cheese, pasta and toss. Add red wine and toss. Plate and top with black pepper.

Buon Appetito!