Chef Bolla Loza
Stefani Prime
6755 N. Cicero Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712
Check Out:
-Friday Lunch – now open
-Tuesday Ladies Night – designer purse giveaway
Recipe:
Red Wine Fettucine
(Serves 3-4 people)
- 1 box fettucine pasta (16oz)
- 4 cups heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese
- ½ cup shallots (minced)
- 2 cups parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- ¾ cups red wine
In a large pot, boil water. Once water is boiling, then add salt and pasta for 2-3 minutes if fresh, if pasta is from a box then allow about 7 minutes.
In a pan on medium heat, sauté the shallots with butter for 2 minutes. Add the whipping cream and continue stirring for about 5 minutes. Add the salt, mascarpone cheese, parmesan cheese, pasta and toss. Add red wine and toss. Plate and top with black pepper.
Buon Appetito!