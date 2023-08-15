Chef Bolla Loza

Stefani Prime

6755 N. Cicero Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712

https://www.stefaniprime.com/

Check Out:

-Friday Lunch – now open

-Tuesday Ladies Night – designer purse giveaway

Recipe:

Red Wine Fettucine

(Serves 3-4 people)

1 box fettucine pasta (16oz)

4 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup butter

½ cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup shallots (minced)

2 cups parmesan cheese

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

¾ cups red wine

In a large pot, boil water. Once water is boiling, then add salt and pasta for 2-3 minutes if fresh, if pasta is from a box then allow about 7 minutes.

In a pan on medium heat, sauté the shallots with butter for 2 minutes. Add the whipping cream and continue stirring for about 5 minutes. Add the salt, mascarpone cheese, parmesan cheese, pasta and toss. Add red wine and toss. Plate and top with black pepper.

Buon Appetito!