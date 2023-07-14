Lenny Rosenberg and Adaeze Nwanonyiri
Check Out:
It’s a Sweet World will debut this fall on JLTV (Jewish Life Television)
Recipe:
Red Velvet Kola Nut Cupcakes
Pour Ingredients in First:
All Purpose Flour – 2 1/2 cups
Sugar – 1 1/2 cups
Baking soda – 1 teaspoon
Salt – 1 teaspoon
Cocoa powder – 1 teaspoon
Kola Nut Powder or Tiger Nut Powder – ½ teaspoon
Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds
Pour Rest of Ingredients Into Bowl:
Vegetable oil – 1 1/2 cups
Buttermilk – 1 cup
Eggs – 2 large
Red food coloring – 1 tablespoon
Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon
Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds
Dish 4 oz. (1/2 cup) Out Scoop into Cupcake Baking Pan (cupcake pan w/ liners)
Bake at 325 degrees 12 minutes.
Cream Cheese Icing
Pour All Ingredients Into Bowl:
Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds
8 oz. Cream Cheese
4 Cups Powder Sugar
Splash vanilla
Mix till creamy smooth. Top cooled cupcakes.