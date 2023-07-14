Lenny Rosenberg and Adaeze Nwanonyiri 

Check Out:

It’s a Sweet World will debut this fall on JLTV (Jewish Life Television)

https://www.jltv.tv/shows

Recipe:

Red Velvet Kola Nut Cupcakes

Pour Ingredients in First:

All Purpose Flour – 2 1/2 cups

Sugar – 1 1/2 cups

Baking soda – 1 teaspoon

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Cocoa powder – 1 teaspoon

Kola Nut Powder or Tiger Nut Powder – ½ teaspoon

Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds

Pour Rest of Ingredients Into Bowl:

Vegetable oil – 1 1/2 cups

Buttermilk – 1 cup

Eggs – 2 large

Red food coloring – 1 tablespoon

Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon

Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds

Dish 4 oz. (1/2 cup) Out Scoop into Cupcake Baking Pan (cupcake pan w/ liners)

Bake at 325 degrees 12 minutes.

Cream Cheese Icing

Pour All Ingredients Into Bowl:

Mix 2nd Speed(Cream)-30 Seconds

8 oz. Cream Cheese

4 Cups Powder Sugar

Splash vanilla

Mix till creamy smooth.  Top cooled cupcakes.