Lunchbreak: Red Kale Salad & Quinoa Salad, Beans, Tart Summer Apples & Goat Cheese

Sarah Stegner, Co-Executive Chef/Owner Prairie Grass Café
Abby Schilling from Mick Klug Farm
Prairie Grass Cafe
601 Skokie Blvd.
Northbrook
(847)205-4433
Chef Stegner will be offering pre-ordered meals to go throughout the week. The offer will change daily and will feature a protein with sustainable produce from Nichols Farm & Orchard, Three Sisters Garden and Mick Klug Farm, for curbside pickup.
Women’s Restaurant Week Set for August 26-August 31
Chef Sarah Stegner has joined with several women chefs and restaurateurs to encourage people to support women-owned restaurants. Dubbed “Women’s Restaurant Week” and presented by Let’s Talk and supported by the Illinois Restaurant Association, Choose Chicago and the James Beard Foundation, the 6-day event appropriately kicks off on “Women’s Equality Day,” Wednesday, August 26 and runs through August 31.
Recipe:
Chef Sarah featured these farms: Mick Klug Farm, Three Sisters Garden & Capriole Farm.
Red Kale Salad & Quinoa Salad, beans, tart summer apples, Capriole Farm Goat Cheese
Ingredients:
2 large handfuls of cleaned trimmed Red Kale
1 tablespoon olive oil
Squeeze of Lemon Juice
Sea Salt
Fresh Ground Black Pepper
½ cup Cooked Black Beans
½ cup Cooked Quinoa
1 apple sliced
Purslane (1/4 cup)
¼ cup Capriole Farm goat Cheese
Toasted Salted Pecans
Instructions:
Toss the Red Kale in the olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper. Then toss with the cooked beans, quinoa, apples purslane. Garnish with toasted pecans and Goat Cheese.