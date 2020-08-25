Lunchbreak: Red Kale Salad & Quinoa Salad, Beans, Tart Summer Apples & Goat Cheese

Sarah Stegner, Co-Executive Chef/Owner Prairie Grass Café

Abby Schilling from Mick Klug Farm

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd.

Northbrook

(847)205-4433

https://prairiegrasscafe.com

Chef Stegner will be offering pre-ordered meals to go throughout the week. The offer will change daily and will feature a protein with sustainable produce from Nichols Farm & Orchard, Three Sisters Garden and Mick Klug Farm, for curbside pickup.

Women’s Restaurant Week Set for August 26-August 31

Chef Sarah Stegner has joined with several women chefs and restaurateurs to encourage people to support women-owned restaurants. Dubbed “Women’s Restaurant Week” and presented by Let’s Talk and supported by the Illinois Restaurant Association, Choose Chicago and the James Beard Foundation, the 6-day event appropriately kicks off on “Women’s Equality Day,” Wednesday, August 26 and runs through August 31.

Recipe:

Chef Sarah featured these farms: Mick Klug Farm, Three Sisters Garden & Capriole Farm.

Red Kale Salad & Quinoa Salad, beans, tart summer apples, Capriole Farm Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

2 large handfuls of cleaned trimmed Red Kale

1 tablespoon olive oil

Squeeze of Lemon Juice

Sea Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper

½ cup Cooked Black Beans

½ cup Cooked Quinoa

1 apple sliced

Purslane (1/4 cup)

¼ cup Capriole Farm goat Cheese

Toasted Salted Pecans

Instructions:

Toss the Red Kale in the olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper. Then toss with the cooked beans, quinoa, apples purslane. Garnish with toasted pecans and Goat Cheese.