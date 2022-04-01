Lora Sendik, Chef de Cuisine, TAO Chicago

TAO Chicago

632 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60654

Event:

Chicago Restaurant Week (through April 10), TAO Chicago is offering the Dinner option for $55 per person.

Recipe:

Red Curry Scallops

Serves 4

Ingredients:

¼ cup Red curry paste (can substitute masaman, yellow, green or panang curry)

2 each 14 oz. cans Coconut milk

1 cup Chicken broth (or vegetable broth, or sub extra coconut milk)

1 Tbsp. Garlic, freshly chopped

1 Tbsp. Ginger root, peeled and freshly chopped

3 Tbsp. Canola oil

1 each. Red bell pepper, diced

1 each. Butternut squash, peeled, and chopped, seeds removed

½ each. Red onion, sliced

1 cup. Shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1 each. Small eggplant, diced

1 each. 14 oz. package of firm tofu, drained and diced in cubes (optional)

1 each. Bunch green onions, green tops sliced thin, white part cut in 1 inch pieces

2 Tbsp. Fish sauce (can substitute with extra lime juice to taste and 1 Tbsp. soy sauce)

1 each. Lime, juiced

6-8 pieces fresh scallop U-10 size

Kosher salt to taste

Method:

In a medium saucepan, heat 1 Tbsp. oil on medium heat, add garlic and ginger and stir until fragrant. Stir in curry paste and stir often for 1-2 minutes until curry is toasted–do not let stick to bottom of pan—and add a little more oil if necessary. Add coconut milk and chicken broth, stir until curry paste is well combined and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15-20 minutes and hold warm.

Meanwhile, place squash in a small sauce pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a low simmer and cook until slightly tender, approximately 10-15 minutes—be careful not to overcook. Strain and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat remaining oil on medium high heat, add peppers and cook while stirring for 2 minutes. Add mushroom and red onion, stir for another 2 minutes or so, then stir in green onion whites and cooked squash. Stir together and cook another minute, then add in curry sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for a couple minutes to combine flavors. Stir in tofu and simmer for a couple minutes, then season to taste with lime juice, fish sauce, and kosher salt.

Season scallops with salt and fresh ground black pepper, lightly dust with flour (optional). Preheat a sauté pan on high heat until very hot, add a small amount of vegetable or canola oil, just to coat the bottom of the pan, it should be just starting to smoke, carefully place scallops in the pan, spaced apart, and gently press in to the oil. Turn heat down slightly to medium-high. Let scallops sear for 1-2 minutes, you will see it beginning to brown. You want to get a nice sear and color and crust. Flip scallops over and continue to sear on the other side for another 2 minutes approximately. Remove scallops from pan, drain off excess oil, return to stove on low heat and ladle in some of the curry sauce. Return scallops to pan and finish cooking by simmering in the sauce for 1 minute. Scallops should be cooked to about medium, not well done.

Place scallops on plate and spoon curry vegetable mixture on top and around. Serve with steamed jasmine rice, or other grain of choice. Top with fresh chopped green onion tops and additional fresh lime wedges. This recipe is great in that the vegetables and curry pastes are interchangeable based on personal preference. And the tofu can easily be removed or substituted for chicken, shrimp, beef or pork or other protein.