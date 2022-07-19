Lorraine Orbon – Chef/Owner Tuscan Hen Market

Tuscan Hen Market

4019 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

http://www.tuscanhenmarket.com

Events:

Taste of Italy Series – a three course prix fixe menu, each week featuring a different region of Italy.

Taste of Italy runs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through September 16th

Seatings start at 5:00 pm with last seating at 8:00 pm

Reservations accepted for parties of 6 or more

BYOB

Recipe:

Ravioli Nudi

(Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings)

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

1 lb. fresh baby spinach

½ lb. whole-milk ricotta, drained

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano

⁄ cups freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano 4 tsp. large egg yolks

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more, for sprinkling

½ tsp. finely grated lemon zest

Cayenne pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg

1 ⁄ 4 cup Freshly ground black pepper

⁄ cup Freshly ground black pepper 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the spinach and cook until wilted and very tender but still bright green, 8–10 minutes. Drain the spinach, discarding the cooking liquid, then transfer to a clean kitchen towel; squeeze to extract as much liquid as possible. (If there is too much moisture on the leaves, the ravioli will fall apart during cooking.) Finely chop the spinach and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the ricotta, egg yolks, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and lemon zest. Add the reserved spinach and toss to combine, then season to taste with cayenne, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper. Add the flour and stir just until combined. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a simmer over medium heat. With wet hands or a 1-tablespoon scoop, shape the spinach mixture into 1-inch balls. Drop one ball into the simmering water and cook until it floats to the top; if it holds its shape, continue with the remaining mixture. If the ball falls apart, add additional flour to the mixture, 1–2 teaspoons at a time, until it holds together in the water. Cook the dumplings in batches. As they float to the top, use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a large plate and tent with aluminum foil to keep them warm as you continue cooking the rest. To serve, drizzle with melted butter, top with additional Parmigiano-­Reggiano, and serve warm.