Ashley Robinson, Executive Chef of Familiar Bakery

https://www.familiarbakery.com/

Locations:

From Here On (new food hall in The Old Post Office)

433 W Van Buren Street, Chicago, 60607 (Loop)

7am-7 pm Mon-Fri

https://www.fromhereonchicago.com/

Revival Food Hall

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, 60603

8am-7pm

https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/

Recipe:

Raspberry Coconut Lamington

1 cup butter, soft

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lime zest

4 eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups cake flour OR gluten free flour mix

1 cup coconut milk, room temperature

4 c fresh or thawed frozen raspberries

1 c granulated sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice pinch of salt

2 cups unsweetened dry coconut, fine to medium shredded

Instructions:

1) Spray 12 jumbo muffin pans generously with pan spray

2) Sift flour, salt, and baking powder together.

3) Cream butter, sugar, and lime zest on medium speed with paddle attachment until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

4) Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition and stopping halfway through to scrape down sides of the bowl.

5) Add 1/3 of the dry mixture and paddle until just combined. Add half the coconut milk and paddle. Repeat with remaining dry mixture and coconut milk, mixing just until combined.

6) Divide between prepared muffin cups and bake at 325 until golden and set, 20-25 minutes.

7) Slice tops off muffins and invert onto a cooling rack. Let cool to room temperature.

To finish lamingtons, puree raspberries, sugar, lime juice, and salt. Dip cooled cakes fully into the puree, letting sit for a second on the cooling rack to drip. Roll in unsweetened coconut and enjoy.