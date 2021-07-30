Lunchbreak: Raspberry Chocolate Truffle Flourless Torte

George Geary

Recipe:

Raspberry Chocolate Truffle Flourless Torte

Yield: 16 servings

Preheat oven to 425°F

One 9-inch cheesecake pan, prepared with parchment paper on the bottom. Have a large baking dish on the lower shelve of the oven filled with hot water to create a steam bath. One large piece of foil handy to cover the top of the pan.

This rich chocolate torte has only 4 ingredients; it also is baked for a very short time. Try freezing the torte and eating it cold!

7 large eggs

18 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

9 oz. unsalted butter (do not use any other item)

1/2 cup fresh raspberries, chopped a bit

1. In a bowl filled with warm water, place the eggs in their shells to warm. This helps the eggs to whip higher and fuller.

2. While the eggs are warming, on top of a double boiler with simmering water in the bottom cavity, place chopped chocolate and butter. Stirring occasionally, until smooth and fully melted. Take off the water, and set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl place, all the eggs and whip with the whip attachment, until tripled in volume, about 5 minutes. With a plastic spatula, fold 1/2 of the eggs into the chocolate mixture until almost incorporated. Fold in the remaining eggs until there are not anymore streaks left. Fold in the berries.

4. Pour this into the prepared pan.

5. Place into the pre-heated oven in the center. Bake for 5 minutes only. Place the piece of foil on top of the cake very loosely, like a tent, and bake 10 additional minutes. The cake is now finished baking. Pull the foil off the cake carefully.

6. Cool for 45 minutes on the counter and then 3 hours in the refrigerator.