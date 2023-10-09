Chef Jose Espino

R Public House

1508 W Jarvis Ave., Chicago, IL 60626

https://rpublichouse.com/

Check Out:

-New menu roll out on October 16th

-Halloween event on October 28th — The Halloween event is 8-close, with a dj, food and drink specials. And in Jarvis Square there is an all ages Full Moon event from 3-8pm with a stilt walker, juggling, drum circle, face painting, tarot reading, candy hunt, and costumes highly encouraged.

-Happy Hour menu

Recipe:

R Public Burger

Ingredients:

1 brioche bun

Two 4oz beef patties

2 slices sharp cheddar cheese

1 slice pickled red onion

2 tbls R Special Sauce

Pickled Red Onion:

1 Red onion

¾ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup water

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp sugar

2 bay leaves

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp whole black peppercorns

Peel and slice a red onion into rounds

In a medium bowl, mix red wine vinegar, cup water, sea salt, sugar, bay leaves, garlic cloves, whole black peppercorns. Marinate for 30 minutes, pressing the onions down to submerge them as necessary.

R Special Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ ketchup

2 tbsp minced pickles

2 tbsp minced onions

In a small bowl mix mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, pickles and onions

Instructions:

Grill patties for 3 minutes on each side. 3 minutes after flipping, add sliced cheddar to each patty and let melt. Toast brioche bun while burger cooks. Set cooked burger on toasted bun, top with slice of pickled red onion, spread 2 tbls R Special Sauce on top bun. Enjoy!