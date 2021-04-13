Lunchbreak: Quinoa Slaw Salad

Monique Costello – Health and Wellness Instructor with The Soma Institute

Recipe:

Quinoa Slaw Salad

Ingredients:

1 pkg of pre-cut slaw (i.e. kale & beet or plain broccoli slaw)

1 cup dry, rinsed quinoa + 2 cups water

2 T ghee, avocado or olive oil

1 t dried veggie or Italian seasoning

Toppings:

1 handful of dried fruit (apricots, figs, dates, raisins)

¼ cup slivered almonds or pumpkin seeds

1 avocado

1 orange

Flaky sea salt

Goat cheese

Directions:

Melt 1 T ghee in a stovetop pan. Add two big handfuls of slaw into the pan and the seasoning, saute for 1 minute.

Add quinoa and 2 cups of water to pan. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a low simmer. At 10 minutes turn off the heat and let sit.

In a small skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of ghee. Add the almonds/pepitas, saute until golden brown. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

Stir in another two cups of the slaw to the quinoa. Spoon quinoa onto a platter.

Top with dried fruit, toasted almonds/pepitas, goat cheese and flaky salt. Squeeze the orange over the top.