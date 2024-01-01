International Travel Chef Joanne Thomas

-Chef Thomas at the local Farmer’s Markets in Huntley and Woodstock, IL. 

-Products are also available at Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills and Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, IL. 

-She will be at the Culinary Tasting Lounge for the Black Women’s Expo Chicago this summer.

Recipe:

Quinoa Protein Bowl

Ingredients:

1 Cup Quinoa

1 Tbsn Signature Spice Blend

2 Cups Corn

1 Tbsn “I Like It Spicy” Spice Blend

1 Small Red Onion

1 bunch Cilantro

1 Avocado, diced

1 Pint of Grape Tomatoes

Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing

Directions:

  • Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
  • Drain and lay corn on sheet pan and season with “I Like It Spicy” Blend and roast until golden.
  • Prepare Quinoa (2:1 Water: Quinoa) and season with Signature Spice Blend.
  • Rinse and Slice Tomatoes in halves.
  • Dice or slice the Onion and Avocado. Chop Cilantro.
  • Gently combine all ingredients or arrange them separately.
  • Drizzle with Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing and serve.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

½ Cup Olive Oil

½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

½ Shallot, finely diced

1 Garlic Clove, finely diced

1 Tbsn Agave Syrup

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

5-10 leaves of Fresh Cilantro Chopped

Pinch of Signature Spice Blend to taste

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  • Use an immersion blender or whisk to blend and create an emulsion.
  • Taste and adjust flavors if necessary.
  • Drizzle over salad, toss until coated and serve.