International Travel Chef Joanne Thomas
http://www.ChefJoanneThomas.com
Check Out:
-Chef Thomas at the local Farmer’s Markets in Huntley and Woodstock, IL.
-Products are also available at Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills and Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, IL.
-She will be at the Culinary Tasting Lounge for the Black Women’s Expo Chicago this summer.
Recipe:
Quinoa Protein Bowl
Ingredients:
1 Cup Quinoa
1 Tbsn Signature Spice Blend
2 Cups Corn
1 Tbsn “I Like It Spicy” Spice Blend
1 Small Red Onion
1 bunch Cilantro
1 Avocado, diced
1 Pint of Grape Tomatoes
Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
- Drain and lay corn on sheet pan and season with “I Like It Spicy” Blend and roast until golden.
- Prepare Quinoa (2:1 Water: Quinoa) and season with Signature Spice Blend.
- Rinse and Slice Tomatoes in halves.
- Dice or slice the Onion and Avocado. Chop Cilantro.
- Gently combine all ingredients or arrange them separately.
- Drizzle with Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing and serve.
Red Wine Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
½ Cup Olive Oil
½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar
½ Shallot, finely diced
1 Garlic Clove, finely diced
1 Tbsn Agave Syrup
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
5-10 leaves of Fresh Cilantro Chopped
Pinch of Signature Spice Blend to taste
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Use an immersion blender or whisk to blend and create an emulsion.
- Taste and adjust flavors if necessary.
- Drizzle over salad, toss until coated and serve.