International Travel Chef Joanne Thomas

-Chef Thomas at the local Farmer’s Markets in Huntley and Woodstock, IL.

-Products are also available at Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills and Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, IL.

-She will be at the Culinary Tasting Lounge for the Black Women’s Expo Chicago this summer.

Recipe:

Quinoa Protein Bowl

Ingredients:

1 Cup Quinoa

1 Tbsn Signature Spice Blend

2 Cups Corn

1 Tbsn “I Like It Spicy” Spice Blend

1 Small Red Onion

1 bunch Cilantro

1 Avocado, diced

1 Pint of Grape Tomatoes

Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.

Drain and lay corn on sheet pan and season with “I Like It Spicy” Blend and roast until golden.

Prepare Quinoa (2:1 Water: Quinoa) and season with Signature Spice Blend.

Rinse and Slice Tomatoes in halves.

Dice or slice the Onion and Avocado. Chop Cilantro.

Gently combine all ingredients or arrange them separately.

Drizzle with Vegan Chipotle Lime Dressing and serve.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

½ Cup Olive Oil

½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

½ Shallot, finely diced

1 Garlic Clove, finely diced

1 Tbsn Agave Syrup

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

5-10 leaves of Fresh Cilantro Chopped

Pinch of Signature Spice Blend to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Use an immersion blender or whisk to blend and create an emulsion.

Taste and adjust flavors if necessary.

Drizzle over salad, toss until coated and serve.