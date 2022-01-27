Lunchbreak: Quilted Hog

Chef Amanda Salas
Recess
838 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 801-1181
https://www.chicagoinrecess.com/
Recipe:
Quilted Hog
● 2 – 8 ounce package croissant dough
● 6 each foot long smoked sausage
● ¼ cup all purpose flour
● 3 tables dijon mustard
● 2 large eggs, beaten
● 1 tablespoon paprika
● ½ cup Harissa Aioli (see recipe below)
● ½ cup Pickled Shallots (see recipe below)
● ½ cup scallions, thinly sliced
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly grease.
3. Working on a clean counter or table top, dust lightly with flour. Remove croissant dough from packaging. Keep triangles of dough together in pairs to have 6 rectangles. Lightly press or roll each rectangle of dough to a thin even layer.
4. Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard on each of the rectangles. Place a sausage at end of each rectangle on mustard and roll tightly. Place each roll on sheet tray spaced one inch apart. Brush each roll lightly with egg then sprinkle with a pinch of paprika. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until dough is golden brown.
5. Serve with harissa aioli, pickled shallots, and scallions.
Harissa Aioli
● 1 tablespoon harissa
● 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
● 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
● 1 cup mayo
1. Whisk together all ingredients. Chill.
Pickled Shallots
● 1 cup shallots, thickly sliced
● 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
● 1 cup red wine vinegar
● 1 cup water
● 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- In a small sauce pot, whisk together the vinegar, water and sugar and bring to a boil. Place shallots and mustard seeds in a bowl, pour hot liquid over, stir. Allow to cool. Chill completely.