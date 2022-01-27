Lunchbreak: Quilted Hog

Chef Amanda Salas

Recess

838 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60642

(312) 801-1181

https://www.chicagoinrecess.com/

Recipe:

Quilted Hog

● 2 – 8 ounce package croissant dough

● 6 each foot long smoked sausage

● ¼ cup all purpose flour

● 3 tables dijon mustard

● 2 large eggs, beaten

● 1 tablespoon paprika

● ½ cup Harissa Aioli (see recipe below)

● ½ cup Pickled Shallots (see recipe below)

● ½ cup scallions, thinly sliced

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly grease.

3. Working on a clean counter or table top, dust lightly with flour. Remove croissant dough from packaging. Keep triangles of dough together in pairs to have 6 rectangles. Lightly press or roll each rectangle of dough to a thin even layer.

4. Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard on each of the rectangles. Place a sausage at end of each rectangle on mustard and roll tightly. Place each roll on sheet tray spaced one inch apart. Brush each roll lightly with egg then sprinkle with a pinch of paprika. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until dough is golden brown.

5. Serve with harissa aioli, pickled shallots, and scallions.

Harissa Aioli

● 1 tablespoon harissa

● 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

● 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

● 1 cup mayo

1. Whisk together all ingredients. Chill.

Pickled Shallots

● 1 cup shallots, thickly sliced

● 1 tablespoon mustard seeds

● 1 cup red wine vinegar

● 1 cup water

● 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

  1. In a small sauce pot, whisk together the vinegar, water and sugar and bring to a boil. Place shallots and mustard seeds in a bowl, pour hot liquid over, stir. Allow to cool. Chill completely.

