Lunchbreak: Quick Pear Streusel Coffee Cake

Gale Gand – nationally acclaimed pastry chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, teacher and television personality

http://www.galegand.com/

Events:

Gale conducts Quarantine Cooking Classes and Survival Tips Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 am central time. Tuesday is a savory recipe and Thursday is a sweet recipe.

Recipe:

Quick Pear Streusel Coffee Cake

By Chef Gale Gand

Serves 8

For the cake:

1¼ cups flour

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 egg

½ cup milk

¼ cup melted butter

2 chopped ripe pears (I like Bartlett)

For the streusel topping:

½ cup sugar

¼ cup flour

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square baking dish or line it with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl using a wooden spoon, stir together the dry ingredients. Add the eggs, the milk and the ¼ cup butter and stir till combined. Add the chopped pears and stir to coat them with the batter. Pour into the buttered baking dish.

To make the streusel, mix the sugar, flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl then pour in the 3 tablespoons melted butter and stir till blended. Sprinkle over the top of the batter. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden and dry on top. Cool in the pan and cut into squares. This cake keeps for up to 4 days, covered at room temperature and is actually better if made the night before.