Our items are available through various small independent stores and our website, bigforkbrands.com. And you can find the sauces at O’Hare Airport!

The sauces, sticks, and jerky are also available on Amazon.

To help those in need we donate 2.5% of Chicago Sauce’s proﬁts to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Recipes:

Recipe #1: New Chicago Handshake Slider

(Italian Beef with the 7 toppings to a Chicago hot dog – Chicago Sauce)

Ingredients:

1 cup beef stock

1 cube beef bouillon

½ t. Italian herb seasoning

1 t. tomato paste

½ t. granulated garlic

¼ t. salt

black pepper, to taste

14 oz. shaved beef

12 potato rolls, Hawaiian rolls, ciabatta rolls, or Italian rolls

1 bottle Chicago Sauce

Directions:

In a medium sized pot bring heat together the stock with all the seasonings and bring to a boil. Add the beef and continue to cook over medium heat until all the beef is cooked and the liquid is simmering again. Portion out the beef on to each roll, then spoon over some of the broth over the beef. Pour Chicago Sauce over the top of the beef and serve.

Recipe #2: Jibarito Bites, Gangster Style

Ingredients:

½ lb. beef for carne picada (minced beef)

salt, pepper and granulated garlic, as needed

1 bag of plantain chips, as needed

2 – 3 Tablespoons of Gangster Sauce

½ cup shredded lettuce, chopped fine

4 – 6 cherry tomatoes, cut in eighths

1/8 red onion, minced

2 Tablespoons crumbled Cotija

Directions:

Lie out the beef on a plate and season it generously with the salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Warm a large non-stick pan (without oil) over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the beef and cook for roughly 2 – 3 minutes, stirring nearly continuously, until the beef is basically totally cooked (don’t worry, it will continue to cook). Remove from heat and reserve. In a small bowl, mix together the Gangster sauce with the chopped shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion, like you would a salad. In the center of each plantain chip, add a small portion of the “gangster salad”. Add a small portion of beef over the top of each salad. Top the beef with the cheese.