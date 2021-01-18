Lunchbreak: Quesadilla Burger

Scott Weiner

https://www.ruthspanmadepizza.com

The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group has launched Ruth’s Panmade Pizza – a delivery and carryout virtual kitchen specializing in butter-crust deep dish pizzas, inventive sandwiches, tasty salads, jumbo chicken wings with six different sauce options, and decadent slices of Baby Ruth Candy Blast Cheesecake along with wine bottles and craft beer. Ruth’s Panmade Pizza – a play off the name of The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group’s four Roots Handmade Pizza locations –serves “unlawfully good pizza for the greater good” while honoring the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 1972, Ruth Bader Ginsburg co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. And to honor her advocacy, Ruth’s is donating 10% of all Ruth’s proceeds to the Roger Baldwin Foundation of the ACLU of Illinois that will be earmarked to its Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project.



Recipe:

Quesadilla Burger from Ruth’s Panmade Pizza

Recipe yields 1 Quesadilla Burger

1 14” flour tortilla

1/3 pound ground beef

1 chicken chorizo sausage link (available in most grocery stores and specialty markets)

2 tablespoons of pickled jalapenos peppers (available in jars at most grocery stores and specialty markets)

1 small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (available in most grocery stores and specialty markets)

1 radish, thinly sliced

1 fresno pepper, thinly sliced

1 poblano pepper, roasted and diced

1 cup of pepper jack cheese, shredded

¼ cup romaine lettuce, shredded

1 cup of your favorite bottled ranch dressing

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Make Chipotle Ranch

Put the entire 1cup of your favorite bottled ranch dressing and one to two of the whole chipotle peppers in adobo sauce into a blender. Pulse until smooth.

Roast & Dice Poblano Pepper

Lightly coat pobano pepper in olive oil. Then roast the pepper in the oven OR over gas stovetop burner.

Oven: Place pobano pepper on center of baking sheet into a 400 degree preheated oven. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until skins are thoroughly blackened, flipping occasionally to achieve even charring and roasting.

Gas Stovetop Burner: Turn burner heat on high and place the poblano pepper directly over the flame. Allow the skin to blacken and bubble up for about two to three minutes. Turn the poblano with tongs every minute or so to char every side. Do not allow the poblano to catch fire or turn to white ash.

After you are done roasting the poblano pepper in the oven or on the stovetop, place it into a plastic baggie for 10 minutes so it can steam and the pepper skin will loosen. Once the poblano is cooled, remove the skin with your hands or a towel. Cut the pepper open and discard the stem and seeds. Then dice the poblano and set aside.

Cook Chicken Chorizo Sausage

Cook the one chicken chorizo sausage according to package directions. Thinly slice the sausage into rounds and set aside.

Form and Cook Burger Patty

In a medium bowl add all 1/3 of ground beef and season with salt and pepper. Form into a burger patty with your hands. On your stovetop over medium-high heat, add olive oil to a frying pan. Once oil is hot, cook your burger patty for about eight minutes total for a medium temperature, flipping the burger halfway thru. With one minute left in your cooking time, place some of the diced and roasted poblano peppers on top of the burger in the pan and then also put ¼ cut cup pepper jack cheese on top of the pobalno topped burger patty. Cover your frying pan with its lid and wait until the cheese melts, about one minute. Remove cheese and poblano topped burger patty and set aside.

Make Quesadilla

In the same frying pan over medium high heat, add some olive oil. Once oil is hot, lay the tortilla flat in the pan. On one half of the tortilla add the remaining ¾ cup of pepper jack cheese, all of the sliced chicken chorizo sausage, all 2 tablespoons of pickled jalapenos peppers, and all of the thinly sliced fresno pepper. Fold the tortilla in half, and let cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, flip tortilla in pan and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown on both sides. Remove from heat and set aside.

Assembly

Lay the cooked quesadilla on a plate, drizzle some of the chipotle ranch on the top half of the quesadilla, place all of the shredded romaine on top of the chipotle ranch drizzle, and then put some of the remaining roasted poblano peppers on top of the romaine. Then add the burger patty on top of the poblano peppers, top with sliced radishes, and drizzle with more chipotle ranch. Fold the quesadilla in half over the burger and toppings to make the “bun”.

Eat and enjoy!