Jenni Vee, baker/owner/partner of Jennivee’s Bakery

Jennivee’s Bakery

3301 N Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 697-3341

https://www.jenniveesbakery.com/

Recipe:

Purple Velvet Cake

Recipe by Jenni Vee

For the Ube Chiffon Cake: 

Yield = one 10-inch cake

2 ¼ cups cake flour

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

½ tsp. salt

6 ea. egg yolks

¾ cup water

½ cup canola oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. ube extract

5 drops purple food color

6 ea. egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

¼  cup sugar

  1. Sift together cake flour, sugar (1 cup), baking powder and salt into a bowl
  2. In another bowl, whisk together egg yolks, water, canola oil, vanilla, ube extract and purple food color.
  3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk until well combined.
  4. In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites and add the remaining sugar and cream of tartar until meringue forms with soft peaks.  Fold in to other mixture.
  5. Pour into a pan lined with parchment and sprayed with cooking spray.
  6. Bake at 350F for 22-25 minutes or until cake bounces back when pressed in the center.
  7. Cool slightly; remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

For the Purple Velvet Mousse:

2 oz cream cheese

¾ cup sugar

2 ½ C heavy cream

1/4 cup ube jam

1 Tbsp ube extract

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together sugar and cream cheese until soft.
  2. Add heavy cream, ube jam and ube extract until firm.

To Assemble the Purple Velvet Cake:

  1. Split purple velvet cake into three layers.
  2. Place one layer on a cake plate. Using a spatula, cover the layer with purple velvet mousse.
  3. Place another cake layer on top of mousse and press down lightly. Cover this layer with purple velvet mousse and add the top layer.
  4. Cover the top and sides with purple velvet mousse. Pipe rosette on top.
  5. Chill to set mousse. Cut and serve.