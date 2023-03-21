Jenni Vee, baker/owner/partner of Jennivee’s Bakery
Jennivee’s Bakery
3301 N Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
https://www.jenniveesbakery.com/
Recipe:
Purple Velvet Cake
Recipe by Jenni Vee
Jennivee’s Bakery
For the Ube Chiffon Cake:
Yield = one 10-inch cake
2 ¼ cups cake flour
1 cup sugar
1 Tbsp baking powder
½ tsp. salt
6 ea. egg yolks
¾ cup water
½ cup canola oil
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 Tbsp. ube extract
5 drops purple food color
6 ea. egg whites
¼ tsp cream of tartar
¼ cup sugar
- Sift together cake flour, sugar (1 cup), baking powder and salt into a bowl
- In another bowl, whisk together egg yolks, water, canola oil, vanilla, ube extract and purple food color.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk until well combined.
- In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites and add the remaining sugar and cream of tartar until meringue forms with soft peaks. Fold in to other mixture.
- Pour into a pan lined with parchment and sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake at 350F for 22-25 minutes or until cake bounces back when pressed in the center.
- Cool slightly; remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.
For the Purple Velvet Mousse:
2 oz cream cheese
¾ cup sugar
2 ½ C heavy cream
1/4 cup ube jam
1 Tbsp ube extract
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together sugar and cream cheese until soft.
- Add heavy cream, ube jam and ube extract until firm.
To Assemble the Purple Velvet Cake:
- Split purple velvet cake into three layers.
- Place one layer on a cake plate. Using a spatula, cover the layer with purple velvet mousse.
- Place another cake layer on top of mousse and press down lightly. Cover this layer with purple velvet mousse and add the top layer.
- Cover the top and sides with purple velvet mousse. Pipe rosette on top.
- Chill to set mousse. Cut and serve.