Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Pizza

William Gold, General Manager of Trader Todd’s

Trader Todd’s, 3216 N. Sheffield, Chicago

http://www.TraderTodd.com

Recipe:

The San Juan Pumpkin Pizza Pie

(Pumpkin is used a lot in Puerto Rico, hence the name.)

1 14 inch pizza rust

4 oz (1/2 cup) pumpkin puree (from a can or you can make your own as they do – We take fresh pumpkin, deseed and puree in a food processor)

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of pepper

Lite sprinkle of nutmeg

6 oz (3/4 cup) of Gruyere Cheese

6 oz (3/4 cup) of Mozzarella

Sprinkle of sliced garlic cloves to taste

Top with onion strips

Cook in the oven at 500 degrees for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

In a pan with Olive oil fry fresh sage leaves

Garnish sage on cooked pizza

Coat outer crust with Garlic Parmesan butter