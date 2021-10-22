Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Pizza

William Gold, General Manager of Trader Todd’s
Trader Todd’s, 3216 N. Sheffield, Chicago
Recipe:
The San Juan Pumpkin Pizza Pie
(Pumpkin is used a lot in Puerto Rico, hence the name.)
1 14 inch pizza rust
4 oz (1/2 cup) pumpkin puree (from a can or you can make your own as they do – We take fresh pumpkin, deseed and puree in a food processor)
2 teaspoons of salt
2 teaspoons of pepper
Lite sprinkle of nutmeg
6 oz (3/4 cup) of Gruyere Cheese
6 oz (3/4 cup) of Mozzarella
Sprinkle of sliced garlic cloves to taste
Top with onion strips
Cook in the oven at 500 degrees for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.
In a pan with Olive oil fry fresh sage leaves
Garnish sage on cooked pizza
Coat outer crust with Garlic Parmesan butter