Sarah Farmer – Executive Culinary Director at TMB

http://www.tasteofhome.com

Recipes:

Pumpkin Pie Tartlets with Maple Pecan Crust
https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pumpkin-pie-tartlets-with-maple-pecan-crust/print/
Pear-Cranberry Lattice Pie
https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pear-cranberry-lattice-pie/
Cranberry Apple Sheet Pie
https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/cranberry-apple-sheet-pie/

Pumpkin Pie Tartlets with Maple Pecan Crust

Prep: 45 mins + cooling
Bake: 35 mins + cooling

Makes: 1 ½ dozen

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 4 cups chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Filling:

  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2-1/4 cups canned pumpkin or homemade pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup cream of coconut, warmed
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Topping

  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • Dash sea salt

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Process oats in a food processor until a fine powder forms. Add pecans; pulse until nuts are chopped. Add next 5 ingredients; pulse until mixture is moistened. Remove from processor.
  2. Fill 18 greased muffin cups with 1/3 cup oat mixture each. Using a wet 1 tablespoon measure, press mixture onto bottom and up sides of muffin cups. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
  3. For filling, whisk together maple syrup and cornstarch. In another bowl, mix remaining filling ingredients, then add maple syrup mixture. Spoon about 3 tablespoons into each crust.
  4. Combine topping ingredients; spoon about 1 teaspoon onto each tartlet. Bake until dark golden and set, 35-40 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing tartlets to a wire rack; cool 1 hour. If desired, refrigerate before serving.

Cranberry Apple Sheet Pie

Prep: 45 min. + chilling 

Bake: 45 min. + cooling

Ingredients

  • Dough for 2 double-crust pies
  • 2-1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 7 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced (about 8 cups)
  • tap here
  • 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 6 cups frozen or fresh raspberries
  • Optional: Egg wash, additional sugar or coarse sugar, and whipped cream

Directions

  1. Divide dough into 2 portions so that 1 is slightly larger than the other; wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
  2. Roll out larger portion of dough between 2 pieces of waxed paper into a 18×13-in. rectangle. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; place a 15x10x1-in. baking pan upside down over crust. Lifting with waxed paper, carefully invert crust into pan. Remove waxed paper; press crust onto bottom and up sides of pan. Allow to chill while preparing filling.
  3. In a Dutch oven, mix sugar and flour; stir in apples, cranberries, orange zest and spices. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until apples are tender and juices are thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in raspberries. Set aside to cool completely.
  4. Preheat oven to 375°. Add filling to prepared crust.
  5. On a well-floured surface, roll remaining dough into a 1/8-in.-thick rectangle; cut into 1-1/2-in.-wide strips. Arrange strips over filling, sealing ends to bottom crust. If desired, brush crust with egg wash; sprinkle with additional sugar or coarse sugar.
  6. Bake on lowest oven rack until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with whipped cream.

Pear Cranberry Lattice Pie

Prep: 25 min. 

Bake: 55 min. + cooling

Ingredients

  • Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 5 cups sliced peeled fresh pears
  • tap here
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • Additional sugar or coarse sugar

Directions

  1. Line a 9-in. pie plate with bottom pastry. In a large bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and allspice. Add pears and cranberries; toss to coat. Spoon into crust; dot with butter.
  2. Roll out remaining pastry; make a lattice crust. Trim, seal and flute edge.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk egg and milk; brush over pastry. Sprinkle with additional sugar or coarse sugar. Cover pie loosely with foil to prevent overbrowning.
  4. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and remove foil; bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.