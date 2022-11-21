Sarah Farmer – Executive Culinary Director at TMB
Recipes:
Pumpkin Pie Tartlets with Maple Pecan Crust
Prep: 45 mins + cooling
Bake: 35 mins + cooling
Makes: 1 ½ dozen
Ingredients:
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 4 cups chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Filling:
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2-1/4 cups canned pumpkin or homemade pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup cream of coconut, warmed
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Topping
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- Dash sea salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Process oats in a food processor until a fine powder forms. Add pecans; pulse until nuts are chopped. Add next 5 ingredients; pulse until mixture is moistened. Remove from processor.
- Fill 18 greased muffin cups with 1/3 cup oat mixture each. Using a wet 1 tablespoon measure, press mixture onto bottom and up sides of muffin cups. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
- For filling, whisk together maple syrup and cornstarch. In another bowl, mix remaining filling ingredients, then add maple syrup mixture. Spoon about 3 tablespoons into each crust.
- Combine topping ingredients; spoon about 1 teaspoon onto each tartlet. Bake until dark golden and set, 35-40 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing tartlets to a wire rack; cool 1 hour. If desired, refrigerate before serving.
Prep: 45 min. + chilling
Bake: 45 min. + cooling
Ingredients
- Dough for 2 double-crust pies
- 2-1/4 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 7 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced (about 8 cups)
- tap here
- 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 6 cups frozen or fresh raspberries
- Optional: Egg wash, additional sugar or coarse sugar, and whipped cream
Directions
- Divide dough into 2 portions so that 1 is slightly larger than the other; wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
- Roll out larger portion of dough between 2 pieces of waxed paper into a 18×13-in. rectangle. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; place a 15x10x1-in. baking pan upside down over crust. Lifting with waxed paper, carefully invert crust into pan. Remove waxed paper; press crust onto bottom and up sides of pan. Allow to chill while preparing filling.
- In a Dutch oven, mix sugar and flour; stir in apples, cranberries, orange zest and spices. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until apples are tender and juices are thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in raspberries. Set aside to cool completely.
- Preheat oven to 375°. Add filling to prepared crust.
- On a well-floured surface, roll remaining dough into a 1/8-in.-thick rectangle; cut into 1-1/2-in.-wide strips. Arrange strips over filling, sealing ends to bottom crust. If desired, brush crust with egg wash; sprinkle with additional sugar or coarse sugar.
- Bake on lowest oven rack until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with whipped cream.
Prep: 25 min.
Bake: 55 min. + cooling
Ingredients
- Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 5 cups sliced peeled fresh pears
- tap here
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon milk
- Additional sugar or coarse sugar
Directions
- Line a 9-in. pie plate with bottom pastry. In a large bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and allspice. Add pears and cranberries; toss to coat. Spoon into crust; dot with butter.
- Roll out remaining pastry; make a lattice crust. Trim, seal and flute edge.
- In a small bowl, whisk egg and milk; brush over pastry. Sprinkle with additional sugar or coarse sugar. Cover pie loosely with foil to prevent overbrowning.
- Bake at 450° for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and remove foil; bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.