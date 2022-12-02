Forster Sorensen – Executive Chef of Canal Street Eatery
Canal Street Eatery
314 S Canal St., Chicago, Il 60606
Recipe:
Pumpkin Gnocchi
Ingredients:
8 cups squash (About 10 squash/pumpkins)
2 eggs
3 cups flour
1 cup ground parmesan
Method:
1. Seed and roast the squash at 350 degrees
2. Once squash is roasted and cool enough to handle, run through the food mill
3. In a pot, cook the quash at low heat until extra moisture has cooked out.
4. Chill the product.
For the Gnocchi:
1. Create a well on your cooking surface with your 3 cups of flour.
2. Add the 2 eggs into the center of the flour well and beat them with a fork.
3. Begin to mix the flour into the eggs and add the squash and parmesan until the mixture forms a dough.
4. Separate the dough into smaller sections and roll them out into a rope shape.
5. Once the dough rope reaches the rough diameter of a penny, cut the dough into bite-sized pieces and roll over a fork for texture.
6. After all the gnocchi have been formed, add them to salted boiling water for around 3 minutes or until the gnocchi begin to float.
7. Once cooked, add to your favorite sauce like a simple sage butter. Enjoy!