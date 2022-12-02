Forster Sorensen – Executive Chef of Canal Street Eatery

Canal Street Eatery

314 S Canal St., Chicago, Il 60606

Recipe:

Pumpkin Gnocchi

Ingredients:

8 cups squash (About 10 squash/pumpkins)

2 eggs

3 cups flour

1 cup ground parmesan

Method:

1. Seed and roast the squash at 350 degrees

2. Once squash is roasted and cool enough to handle, run through the food mill

3. In a pot, cook the quash at low heat until extra moisture has cooked out.

4. Chill the product.

For the Gnocchi:

1. Create a well on your cooking surface with your 3 cups of flour.

2. Add the 2 eggs into the center of the flour well and beat them with a fork.

3. Begin to mix the flour into the eggs and add the squash and parmesan until the mixture forms a dough.

4. Separate the dough into smaller sections and roll them out into a rope shape.

5. Once the dough rope reaches the rough diameter of a penny, cut the dough into bite-sized pieces and roll over a fork for texture.

6. After all the gnocchi have been formed, add them to salted boiling water for around 3 minutes or until the gnocchi begin to float.

7. Once cooked, add to your favorite sauce like a simple sage butter. Enjoy!