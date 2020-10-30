Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Donut Holes with Cinnamon Sugar

Jessie Sheehan is a cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer, and baker.
She is the author of The Vintage Baker
Recipe:
Pumpkin Donut Holes with Cinnamon Sugar
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1¼ teaspoons cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ⅔ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ⅔ cup light brown sugar
- 1¼ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 1¼ cups pumpkin puree, about ⅔ of a 15 ounce can
- For the cinnamon sugar coating:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 24-cup mini-muffin pan with cooking spay or softened butter.
- Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices in a medium-sized bowl.
- Place the oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Add the eggs and yolk, one at a time, and continue whisking until smooth. Add the pumpkin and whisk again.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet, and using a rubber spatula, gently fold to combine. Do not over mix.
- Evenly fill each cavity in the mini muffin tin with a tablespoon and a half of batter.
- Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the pan at the halfway mark, until a toothpick inserted in the center of one of the donuts in the center of the pan comes out clean.
- While the donuts bake, make the cinnamon sugar coating. Whisk the sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl with some depth. Place the melted butter in another small bowl.
- Once the donut holes have cooled enough to handle, but are still quite warm, remove them from the pan and begin dipping them one at a time in the bowl of butter and then rolling them in the cinnamon sugar.
- Transfer the coated holes to a wire rack. Serve immediately.
- The donuts are best eaten the day they are made, but will last a day, or so, on the counter wrapped in plastic wrap. They also freeze beautifully: once they are at room temperature, place them into the freezer on a cookie sheet. Once frozen, transfer them to zippered plastic bag and keep in the freezer for up to a month. Let them come to room temp before serving.