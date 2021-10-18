Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Chocolate Streusel and Crumb Topping

Tina Zaccardi – Winner of The Great American Baking Show Season 4

http://www.tinazaccardi.com

Recipe:

Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Chocolate Streusel and Crumb Topping

Chocolate Streusel & Crumb Topping:

1 1/2 Cups of All Purpose Flour

⅔ Cup of Granulated Sugar

3 Tablespoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon

3/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

10 Tablespoons of Unsalted Butter, Melted

In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and salt.

Add the melted butter to the flour mixture and stir together with a fork until the ingredients are incorporated. The mixture should be a bit crumbly. Set aside.

Pumpkin Coffee Cake Batter:

1 Cup of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup)

1 Cup of Cake Flour (1 Cup)

½ Cup of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)

⅓ Cup of Light Brown Sugar (1/3 Cup)

2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

½ Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

4 Tablespoons of Butter cut into 1/2” cubes

1/3 Cup of Whole Milk

2/3 Cup of Canned Pumpkin

1 Large Egg

4 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil

8” square pan – buttered, floured and lined with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the flours, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) or the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Mix on low for 10-20 seconds or until combined.

Add the butter to the flour mixture. Mix on medium low for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture looks like cornmeal.

Whisk together the milk, pumpkin, egg and oil.

Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour/butter mixture and mix on low speed until just combined.

Spread half of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Cover the batter wit 1/3 of the chocolate crumb mixture.

Cover the crumb mixture with the remaining batter and spread evenly.

Sprinkle the remaining 2/3 of the crumbs on top of the batter.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Do not overbake, start checking at 35 minutes.

Enjoy!!

