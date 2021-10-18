Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Chocolate Streusel and Crumb Topping

Tina Zaccardi – Winner of The Great American Baking Show Season 4
Recipe:
Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Chocolate Streusel and Crumb Topping
Chocolate Streusel & Crumb Topping:
1 1/2 Cups of All Purpose Flour
⅔ Cup of Granulated Sugar
3 Tablespoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon
3/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
10 Tablespoons of Unsalted Butter, Melted
In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and salt.
Add the melted butter to the flour mixture and stir together with a fork until the ingredients are incorporated. The mixture should be a bit crumbly. Set aside.
Pumpkin Coffee Cake Batter:
1 Cup of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup)
1 Cup of Cake Flour (1 Cup)
½ Cup of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)
⅓ Cup of Light Brown Sugar (1/3 Cup)
2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder
½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda
½ Teaspoon of Salt
1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon
4 Tablespoons of Butter cut into 1/2” cubes
1/3 Cup of Whole Milk
2/3 Cup of Canned Pumpkin
1 Large Egg
4 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil
8” square pan – buttered, floured and lined with parchment paper.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place the flours, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) or the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Mix on low for 10-20 seconds or until combined.
Add the butter to the flour mixture. Mix on medium low for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture looks like cornmeal.
Whisk together the milk, pumpkin, egg and oil.
Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour/butter mixture and mix on low speed until just combined.
Spread half of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Cover the batter wit 1/3 of the chocolate crumb mixture.
Cover the crumb mixture with the remaining batter and spread evenly.
Sprinkle the remaining 2/3 of the crumbs on top of the batter.
Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Do not overbake, start checking at 35 minutes.
Enjoy!!