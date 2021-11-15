Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Snack Cake

Morgan Bolling, Deputy Food Editor, Cook’s Country

http://www.americastestkitchen.com

Recipe:

Pumpkin–Chocolate Chip Snack Cake

Why This Recipe Works

Using the quick-bread method, we stirred together the dry and wet ingredients separately before mixing the two together until just combined. This helped avoid an overmixed, tough cake. Pumpkin pie spice added cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg flavor with just one ingredient. And mini chocolate chips made the cake extra-exciting!

Serves 16

We prefer mini chocolate chips here, but you can substitute standard-size semisweet chocolate chips, if desired.

1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour

cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

tablespoon pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon baking powder

teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda

teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon table salt

teaspoon table salt 1 cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree

cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree 1 cup (7 ounces) sugar

cup (7 ounces) sugar ½ cup vegetable oil

cup vegetable oil 2 large eggs

large eggs ½ cup (3 ounces) mini semisweet chocolate chips

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 8-inch square baking pan. Whisk flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in large bowl. Whisk pumpkin, sugar, oil, and eggs together in second bowl.

2. Stir pumpkin mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips until just incorporated. Transfer batter to prepared pan and smooth top with rubber spatula. Bake until paring knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

3. Let cake cool in pan on wire rack for 20 minutes. Remove cake from pan and let cool completely on rack, about 1 hour. Serve. (Cooled cake can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for up to 2 days.)